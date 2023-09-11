Scaffolding on the outside of the Our Lady of Good Voyage Church means a $300,000 project has begun to replace the metal sheeting on the domes of its two bell towers.
This includes repairs to the dome roof of the tower containing the church’s historic, 100-year-old carillon that was damaged in a wind storm in 2021. The gusts blew a portion of the metal sheeting off the roof.
The church, at 142 Prospect St., is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The 1915 Mission-style church is part of the Catholic Community of Gloucester and Rockport made up of Holy Family and Our Lady of Good Voyage parishes.
Its pastor, the Rev. Jim Achadinha, said he expected the project to take at least a couple of months to complete. Temporary repairs have held up so far.
Initially, the church had planned to restore the West Bell Tower, but both towers were found to be in need of repair and restoration.
“This is an historic building,” Achadinha said. “It’s a landmark in Gloucester.”
The original church was dedicated in 1893, but was destroyed in a fire and rebuilt a year later.
The church serves as a center of spiritual life for parishioners on Cape Ann and the Portuguese community living in the hilly neighborhood known as Portuguese Hill. Inside, among the church’s artwork, are handmade models of fishing schooners belonging to parishioners.
The larger-than-life statue of Our Lady of Good Voyage holding tight to a fishing vessel on top of the church that’s lit up at night serves as a beacon to mariners heading into Gloucester Harbor, Achadinha said.
The West Bell Tower that was damaged more than two years ago contains the first tuned carillon in the United States, installed in the church in 1922. The church offers carillon concerts in the summer which are best heard from outside in the church parking lots and in the surrounding neighborhood.
The church said the enormous carillon, made up of 31 bells fixed in a steel frame high up in the bell tower, weighs tens of thousands of pounds, making a stable and solid tower essential to keeping the instrument safe and suspended in place.
The failure of the towers’ roofs is causing water damage to both structures and the church building, itself. Temporary repairs have held up, but both bell towers need to be permanently repaired to preserve church’s infrastructure and carillon, according to Achadinha.
Salem-based church restoration specialist American Steeple and Tower plans to replace the original sheet metal on the domes with copper, as well as prepping and painting the domes and tower trim all the way to the ground level in a project that will cost $300,000, Achadinha wrote in an email.
The community and parish have so far donated $130,000 and the Gloucester Community Preservation Committee has granted the church $125,000 for the project.
“We are in the process of talking with an insurance adjuster and private donors and foundations to raise the remaining $45,000,” Achadinha said.
American Steeple and Tower owner and steeplejack Robert Levesque Jr. said the company’s crews are replacing all the metals on the dome. The sheeting is original and its galvanized sheet steel rusts from the underside.
The company initially performed repairs on the right bell tower which suffered wind damage, and then the same thing happened to the left or west tower. Levesque said the copper sheeting will last 1,000 years if the church is still standing.
The company is also planning to restore the gilded crosses on the towers, he said.
For those who wish to support Our Lady of Good Voyage’s bell tower restoration, go to https://ccgronline.com/ where there is a link at the bottom of the page to the We Share electronic giving program. Click on “Support Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish.” There, donors will see a tab to the tower restoration. The full link is https://www.wesharegiving.org/app/giving/WeShare-20000487?tab=home.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.