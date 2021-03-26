ROCKPORT — Various restaurants will once again host outdoor seating areas on sidewalks, parking spots and other public ways around Rockport — some as early as April 1.
Four restaurants — Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St.; Roy Moore's Fish Shack, 21 Dock Square; Hula Moon Cafe, 27 Mt. Pleasant St.; and The Red Skiff, 27 Mt. Pleasant St.— have received approval from selectmen to use public areas for seating as of Thursday.
"They'll just need to get their inspections done from the DPW and the police and fire chiefs," said Selectman Ross Brackett. "It'll be extended to whenever the emergency order is over from the governor.
"I'm hoping it can become a staple at some point," continued Brackett. "Hopefully we can move to have this option every summer."
According to Stephen Smit, co-owner of Feather & Wedge, employees are prepping a wooden deck for outdoor seating. The deck, which covers the sidewalk in front of the restaurant, was designed and constructed last June when outdoor dining was first approved in town. Unlike last summer, Feather & Wedge will continue to offer socially distant seating inside as well, as it has since the start of the year.
"With social distancing we have 22 seats (on the deck)," said Smit. "It was a life saver last year since because we lost so much seated space."
Hula Moon Cafe and The Red Skiff will also have seating immediately out front of their restaurants. Roy Moore's Fish Shack, conversely, will have seating in the back of the building on the publicly owned wharf.
"The only four that have been approved so far are the ones that are not changing their outdoor plans from last year," said Mechelle Brown, Rockport's community engagement coordinator. "We're taking applications from anyone else who wants to apply for outdoor dining."
According to Brown, Blue Lobster Grille, 15 Dock Square, and the newly-opened Two Little Birds Eatery, 18 Beach St., are expected to apply.
Brackett, who co-owns Brackett's Oceanview Restaurant, 25 Main St., and Brothers' Brew Cafe, 27 Main St., said neither establishment will be applying for outdoor seating.
"We took advantage of parking spots for curbside pickup," he said. "I don't think people will find it appetizing to be eating so close to vehicle traffic."
Outdoor dining during the pandemic was championed last year by a group of town officials, business owners, and members of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. The "reopening group," as they were dubbed, formed in order to mitigate the negative fallout businesses faced during the early days of the pandemic. Brown and Brackett are both members.
"We helped businesses understand safety protocols, put up safety signage," explained Brown. "Whatever we could do support the businesses in town."
Other members are Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson, Board of Health member Barbara McCarthy, police Chief John Horvath, Beach Tree Inn owner Dan Duffy, Rockport Candle Company owner Christina Willcox and Chamber Of Commerce Senior Vice President Peter Webber.
"We're working right now on getting the CATA trolley back and ways we can we support retail this year," said Brown. "There's a lot of big stuff coming up."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.