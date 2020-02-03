Gloucester Police have suspended the search for a missing Gloucester resident and are now transitioning into continuing their investigation into her disappearance.
"There is nothing that we haven't done in terms of area and water searches," police Chief Edward Conley said. "What we continue to do is utilize investigative techniques."
Abbie Flynn of Gloucester prepared to host a Super Bowl party on Sunday then told her son around 4 p.m. that she was going to go for a walk.
When two guests arrived at 6 p.m. and the 59-year-old was not home, they called the Gloucester police to report her missing.
Flynn has not come home or been found.
"The Gloucester Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Gloucester resident Abbie Flynn," Conley said, holding a photograph of the Gloucester resident that has been on multiple news sites and circulated social media feeds for the past 24 hours.
Flynn is white female with brown hair, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. Her cell phone was located inside her house after she was reported missing and she was last seen wearing a red jacket.
Conley explained that they have searched all over.
"We have maps that we shape grids out of and assign teams to particular areas and we have searched those areas three times," he said. "That is just on foot and searches with dogs. That does not include the number of passes that aircrafts have made."
Gloucester police have been working with the Gloucester Fire Department and Harbormaster, State Police Helicopter Air Wing, Coast Guard, and the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) to conduct searches since 8 Sunday night.
In addition to approximately 80 police personnel searching, they are receiving assistance from aircrafts equipped with highly sensitive camera and thermal imaging equipment in the search.
Conley explained that Sunday's weather could've been a factor in Flynn's disappearance.
"Yesterday's weather was fairly mild," Conley said on Monday. "It wouldn't be uncommon for someone to walk on the rocks to take a photograph and perhaps slip or fall. I'm not saying that is what happened here, but is something that we consider."
Although Conley confirmed that there has been no history of foul play in the area that Flynn went missing, police can't rule out the possibility.
"It is still early right now. We really can't rule out anything," Conley said. "In fact, at this point in our operations that is exactly what we are trying to do. We are trying to rule out different possibilities and kind of hone in and focus our attention on what is left."
"Hopefully, she is hunkered down somewhere and we just have to find her," Conley affirmed.
Flynn's neighbor, Roger Ward, said none of it makes sense.
"I just can't see inviting everyone over, the oven's warm, and she left the phone in the house," Ward said, who has known Flynn since she moved there.
He was first aware of Flynn's disappearance when his daughter called to tell him that people had been knocking on their door and asking for him.
"I was up in Boston watching the football game and my daughter called me from my house," Ward said.
Ward came back to his property to find police cars and officers scattered across the street and adjacent lot to St. Anthony Chapel of Holy Family Parish.
"I wondered to myself if maybe they were going to bring in dogs or something," Ward said.
Both Conley and Ward confirmed that Flynn is an avid outdoor enthusiast and it is not uncommon for her to go on walks.
"She is a wildlife nature photographer," Ward said. "She would hide in the woods and take photographs of coyotes and stuff."
Conley and his team have set up searchers along the seashore and the local trail systems as they further investigate.
"We know, because she was an avid outdoors enthusiast, that we are searching both areas around the water and our wooded areas as well," Conley said.
As he scouted out the coast of East Gloucester, Officer Timothy O'Leary confirmed that for the time being, "nothing yet."
If anyone has any information about Abbie Flynn's whereabouts, police are requesting that they contact the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
