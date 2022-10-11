A group of BIPOC leaders from around the North Shore set sail on the schooner Ardelle on a recent Saturday as a way to recharge and highlight issues surrounding the lack of access to the region’s natural wonders for people of color.
The effort to make the outdoors more inclusive for Black, Indigenous, and people of color is the work of Jireh Ishaazi, of Beverly, who is in the process of forming a nonprofit called Outside Mind. Her goal is “to improve outdoor access and representation of underserved communities on the North Shore,” she says.
“At Outside Mind, we provide refreshing outdoor opportunities to the BIPOC community to support their mental health, while removing the barriers of access to nature and green spaces on the North Shore,” Ishaazi wrote in an email.
Racial justice, she said, is the driving force of their approach. The group aims to knock down barriers to access by providing free or affordable outdoor opportunities in a place that feels safe and has a sense of belonging.
That’s where the sail around Gloucester Harbor comes in.
On Sept. 17, the BIPOC leaders took part in a sail through Maritime Heritage Charters. The theme of the event was “Sail To Recharge,” Ishaazi said. Sponsors included the North Shore Juneteenth Association, Root North Shore and Outside Mind mentor Rosemary Costello.
“I think Jireh’s organization is on to something truly revolutionary in a sense,” said Saugus spiritual author, activist and attorney Ogor Winnie Okoye.
“Everyone should have access to nature,” she said. “I had one of the leaders who joined us in the sail say, ‘This is the first time I have ever had one of these experiences.’”
Okoye said many in the minority community may not have the means to take part in such activities.
“So the idea of an organization that is piloting this new perspective … is something I want to be a part of,” said Okoye, who came to this country as a young woman from Nigeria.
She described the sail as a beautiful experience, something that for her was both calming and grounding.
At a time of stress and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a kayak trip down the Ipswich River with friends that brought Ishaazi solace, but she also realized she was the only person of color on the river that day. That inspired her to reach out to the nonprofit Ipswich River Watershed Association and volunteer to help form the Ipswich River Minority Inclusion Initiative in an effort to provide free memberships to minority families.
Last year, Ishaazi raised money to pay for memberships through Facebook and participation in the Ipswich River Watershed Association’s annual Paddle-a-thon fundraiser. She’s a native of Uganda and a community leader, working in development at KIPP Academy in Lynn.
“We did some work with the Ipswich River Watershed, but then I realized there is more work to be done around the region to address the issues of outdoor access, equity and representation of underserved communities,” she said.
With that in mind, the Ipswich River Minority Inclusion Initiative rebranded to Outside Mind, focusing on improving accessibility of natural spaces, she said.
She said the Ipswich River Watershed Association is still a great partner and Outside Mind still has programming with the organization, including an event later this month.
Ishaazi said among barriers to outdoor access are reliable transportation. Many in the BIPOC community live in lower- to middle-income families who rely on public transportation, and most outdoor destinations on the North Shore are in places the MBTA does not really reach, she said.
“So, there is that barrier to access,” she said. “That is why some of them cannot really access these spaces.”
Other challenges include folks not feeling safe or welcome.
“So that is part of that historic, systemic discrimination and isolation that really keeps people away and not sure if they are welcome in these spaces,” she said.
Outside Mind, she said, aims to provide more programming, partnering with outdoor organizations in the region. They are working with Greenbelt, Essex County’s land trust, to solve some gaps in access.
“It was really great to explore the harbor,” Ishaazi said of the sunset sail. “But more importantly, we loved connecting with each other.”
