While Cape Ann’s forests have a lifetime of trails to walk, this explorer took some time to venture over the bridge and through the woods to her hometown of Beverly.
Tucked away between Beverly and Manchester-By-The-Sea, the Beverly Commons Conservation Area is — as the Essex County Greenbelt Association calls it — “a mosaic of protected land that includes an extensive trail network under a serene forest canopy.”
The land is scattered with vernal pools, lady slippers and jack-in-the-pulpits, birds such as the scarlet tanager and broad-winged hawk, and towering hemlocks that provide an impressive canopy of shade.
For tree lovers, eastern hemlocks have rooted themselves in these woods, some possibly 800 years old. Can you bark up a few and find the oldest?
The beauty of treasured landscapes is not the only things these trails provide, as history runs a deep path through multiple cities — most literally.
The land was used as a connection between the historic towns of Salem and Gloucester. In 1692, the area was known as the Witches’ Woods after a number of families took refuge in its towering pines, large boulders, and breadth of land.
But unlike Gloucester's Dogtown Commons, where it is not uncommon to get spooked by shady trees and weirdly articulate boulders, the trails found in these woods offer a soft and inviting warmth from moss and sunlight.
With 126 acres of trails to take, these woods should keep you occupied for quite a while.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
ABOUT BEVERLY COMMONS
Trailhead(s): Greenwood Avenue, Beverly.
Directions: From Route 128/Exit 17/Grapevine Road. Go south on Grapevine Road/Hart Street toward Beverly Farms. In a little less than 2 miles, turn right onto Greenwood Avenue. Trailhead and parking are .3 miles ahead.
Parking is on the right on Stone Ridge Road.
Activities: Mountain biking, trail running, snowshoeing, birding.
Distance: 3.5 miles
Level of difficulty: Easy
Field notes: Depending on which trail you take, you may pop out on someone's private property. Be mindful of where you walk and avoid trespassing to gain entrance to the trails.