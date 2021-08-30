The annual Luminaries and Love overdose vigil that had been scheduled for this Monday evening has been postponed until Tuesday, Aug. 31, due to potential bad weather.
The event will take off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stacey Boulevard by the flagpole near the Blynman Bridge. Making and lighting of the luminaries will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Event organizer Kathy Day said that the event has been postponed due to inclement weather that could damage the luminary bags that are used during the evening.
“Tomorrow’s weather looks more agreeable,” she emailed the Times. “People should bring love and canned goods.”
Staff from The Open Door will be present at the vigil to collect non-perishable food donations (nothing in glass please) for its food pantries. Items most needed are tuna, beans, soups, and vegetables.
Tuesday’s event will be the city’s 11th annual opioid vigil gathering at sunset, where the community comes together to light rows of luminaries in remembrance of loved ones in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day on Monday.