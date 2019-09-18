ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park visitors center is expected to reopen this December.
The announcement from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation came Tuesday night at a public discussion on the park’s ongoing renovation efforts. The meeting was held in the Rockport Middle High School cafeteria.
Doug Dick, of LDa Architectures and Renovations — the firm hired to oversee the updated visitors center — said construction at the center is nearly finished and that the building is now more energy efficient, with new lighting, heating and ventilation systems. It also boasts new accessibility features. In addition to a new outdoor deck that offers ramp access to the building, the center now has a lift to the top of the attached historical watchtower.
In October and November, the center’s first-floor exhibit will be installed. DCR Project Manager Jessica Rowecroft said it will focus on the park’s history during World War II and role in the town’s granite industry. A diorama of the park’s quarry will also be on display. Upstairs on the second floor will serve as public meeting space.
It was also announced that the park will have its first full-time supervisor. In the past, staff at the park has been seasonal.
As for the future, DCR expects landscape work to begin next spring. The first phase will clean up the main trail and the lawn in front of the visitors center. The road leading up to the building will feature a roundabout for simple turn-arounds. Also, the park’s 10-foot-wide stone and mulch paths will be skimmed down and repurposed into 7-foot-wide stone dust paths.
While new trees and plants will be installed all throughout the area, the crabapple trees and other scrub vegetation in between the main pathway and the visitors center will be removed. Niomi Cottrell, the project’s landscape architect, said road salts in the wintertime hinder any plant life in the area. Clearing the vegetation out will also improve visibility of the building from the main path.
Phase two, expected to begin the following fall, will focus on the entrance area by Gott Avenue and the parking lot. DCR previously said it was costing $1 million in capital funds for the construction at the visitors center.
Other concerns
At earlier public meetings, residents complained about the DCR’s designs for a welcome sign to the park. DCR said the sign was meant to give visitors a sense of arrival, but residents felt the pop-up lettering and glossy brick finish was tacky and “like a Disneyland sign.”
In response to the criticism, a redesigned version of the welcome and parking signs will be plaques posted on a long, locally-sourced granite wall, in an attempt to preserve the park’s rustic feel. The size of the wall hasn’t been determined yet, as the amount of granite stones available is still up in the air. The current goal is to make it 6 to 7 feet tall.
The redesigned parking lot will feature 90 parking spots, including four spaces designated for handicapped-parking. The lot will feature a separate entrance and exit so drivers can turn around on Gott Avenue quicker and easier. A pedestrian walkway will cut through the middle of the lot, offering safe access from parking to the park. And while there had been some talk about building a bathroom facility in lot, there are no plans to do so at this time. Visitors can continue using portable toilets there.
Another earlier concern was the possible overuse of outdoor lighting. At Tuesday’s meeting, DCR representatives confirmed no additional light sources will be installed besides the ones required by the state for public safety. Low-light LED fixtures have been installed around the sides of the visitors center and near certain paths leading up to the building. They are set on a timer and will be switched off when the park closes at sundown.
After the presentation, some in the audience were concerned about the fate of the white house by the park’s entrance. The DCR plans on removing it entirely, which one local resident argued was a callous way to treat the historic building. Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-GLoucester, who was also in attendance, suggested the DCR host another public meeting on what to do with the aging house.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
