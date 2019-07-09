SAUGUS — Overnight lane closures have begun on Route 1 in Saugus.
The closures take place each evening, from 9 through 5 the following morning, through the fall at various locations on Route 1 between Route 99 in Saugus and the Lynnfield town line.
The closures are related to a $9.6 million pavement and sidewalk improvement project on Route 1, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The overnight lane closures began Sunday. At least one lane of traffic will be open in both directions.
The project is expected to be finished in spring 2021, although MassDOT said the work is weather dependent and subject to change.
Motorists should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution when driving through the area. Signs will be posted to notify drivers of any impacts. Residents can also learn real-time road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting www.mass511.com. Regular road and traffic updates can also be found on Twitter @MassDOT or on MassDOT's GoTime mobile app.
