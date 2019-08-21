Road work on Route 1 north and south, between Forest Street in Peabody and North Street in Danvers, will cause overnight lane closures starting Sunday night.
The temporary closures will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Crews will be installing construction signs, excavating and removing railroad tracks and installing new drainage structures on this stretch of Route 1, MassDOT said. The work is scheduled to start Sunday, Aug. 25.
Roadway milling and repaving and other work is scheduled to take place this fall.
Drivers should expect delays. Signs, traffic control devices and law enforcement details will guide drivers through the work zone.
For more information, motorists can dial 511 or visit www.mass511.com for real-time updates on road conditions. Traffic information is also available on Twitter @MassDOT or through the agency's GoTime mobile app.
