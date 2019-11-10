Owner looks to create marketplace in Papa Gino's space

Now that the Papa Gino’s Pizzeria at 233 Main St. is no more, building owner Mac Bell is looking to transform the location into a marketplace. But in the meantime, a pop-up shop will open there for holiday shopping.
Bell declined to name the vendors he’s been speaking with, but he’s visualizing the marketplace will feature vegan and ethnic selections, a bakery, and pizza.
“It will be a consortium of several different local vendors,” he explained. “We’re talking to a lot of people, a lot of quality players. Several of the components exist downtown.”
“We’re working towards this spring (for the opening),” Bell said, “but everything takes time.”
Papa Gino’s filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and abruptly closed more than 50 locations in November 2018, including the one in Gloucester. More than 1,000 workers were laid off in the process.
While the new market is being planned out, local graphic designer Lyla Roth will use the space for “Joy,” a temporary pop-up shop featuring artwork by Cape Ann locals. The plan right now is to open the shop during Gloucester Downtown Association’s annual Ladies Night shopping event on Thursday, Dec. 5. From there, it will remain open until Saturday, Dec. 7, but Roth said the closing date is not set in stone.
Holiday shoppers will be able to purchase paintings, pottery, fabrics, jewelry, photography and woodwork at the temporary store. Artisans such as Close Quarters, Lylabelle Designs and Thatchers Street Studios are signed on to participate.
“I’m grateful that Mac was willing to give me the opportunity to do this,” said Roth, a first-time pop-up shop organizer. “Finding a space was trickier than I thought.”
Those who have other ideas for the Main Street building are asked to call Compass Cod Property Management at 978-281-8900.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
