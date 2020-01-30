SALEM — A train that lost power due to a "low-voltage electrical issue" Thursday morning caused cascading delays for more than a dozen trains on the MBTA's Newburyport and Rockport lines and headaches for thousands of commuters.
Service issues tied to the dead train — Rockport train 104 — cleared up around noon, according to the MBTA.
Salem City Councilor Christine Madore was among the passengers on the 104 when it died about 7:25 a.m. Madore, an urban planner and a frequent critic of problems on the commuter rail, recalled sitting in the dark without heat in the train, which lost power almost immediately after leaving Salem for Boston.
"My train lost power, and I didn't know why, and after 45 minutes or so, I was like, 'you know? I wanna check Twitter,'" Madore said. "It looked like there was a train on fire and they couldn't find a wrench to fix it or push the train or whatever ... It was after I got off with a few hundred commuters that I found out our train was the one that broke down."
Keolis, which operates the commuter rail for the MBTA, said the delays were connected to an electrical problem that took the train out of commission as it was rolling out a tunnel beneath downtown Salem. The tunnel comes out to sub-surface track that runs parallel to Canal Street in the direction of Swampscott toward Boston.
"We had just left the platform into the tunnel," Madore said, "so the fact that it broke down right away was a little shocking."
Trains on the Rockport and Newburyport lines were reportedly delayed by as much as an hour and a half. In the meantime, Madore said she and other commuters on the dead train received no updates from the MBTA.
"It was dark, and they couldn't update us over the PA, because there was no power," she said. "We were literally and figuratively sitting in the dark."
Finally moving
Salem resident Drew Hopkins was also on the dead train.
"I don't go into Boston very often, but I had a meeting this week and I left my house a little after 7 and was supposed to get to the office at 8:30, meeting starting at 9," Hopkins said. "But I ended up getting there after 10, so it kind of doubled my commute."
As Hopkins waited, people around him were "calling in meetings." Others, like Madore, "gave up and left the train," he said.
Eventually, the train started moving — because another train had started pushing the 104 toward North Station.
"It went really slow. A couple times, other faster trains passed us — which was annoying," Hopkins said. "I didn't know it was getting pushed."
Elizabeth Peterson, a Wachusett resident and executive director of Salem's Witch House and Pioneer Village, was in a heated-and-powered train waiting for the dead train to be freed from the single-track setup exiting Salem. Details like the dead train being pushed by another were among the several updates train staff were providing to aggravated commuters waiting to arrive in Salem.
"The crew handled it very well," Peterson said. "There isn't anything I would've thought I needed to complain about."
Speaking with the State House News Service, Keolis spokesperson Tory Mazzola said the electrical issue created sparks inside the locomotive.
Another Keolis spokesperson, Justin Thompson, said passengers on the disabled train "were informed by the crew that another train would assist them into Boston."
But accounts from other riders on social media, like Madore, indicated that they left the train on foot without receiving any updates from crew.
'Domino effect'
For Madore, who says she and her husband share one car, there's a larger story here: The "domino effect" that one line's shutdown has on other lines, on motorists who have to deal with more commuters on the road, and on those who end up missing pay because their only option to get to work has suddenly vanished.
"Just think about 200 or 300 people getting off the train, meaning 200 to 300 people have to find an alternative to get to work — and more often than not, that alternative is driving, adding 100 to 200 cars to the street during rush hour," she said. "There's always that minority that just doesn't have any other options to get to work, so they lose out on the day's paycheck. That isn't sustainable."
State Rep. Paul Tucker was at Salem Depot both in the morning as fuming commuters waited and during the evening commute as they returned home. He told the story of one person who was stranded in Salem, then drove to and parked at Wonderland, only to find delays there and ended up coming back to Salem. That commuter, he said, paid for parking three times and was two hours late for work.
It's just one story Tucker heard Thursday— one that he said was "replicated hundreds of times today."
"This is the breaking point," Tucker said. "Everybody has responsibility here — the administration, every legislator, everybody in the transportation department. Everybody owns a piece of this, and everybody has to step up."
For that, Madore said, the state needs "to really focus on who's really being left behind, who's not being included in these conversations."
"I'm sure they're not on Twitter," Madore said. "There's always that kind-of-silent group who are constantly left behind, don't have any other option to get to work, and employers who ... to be honest, even if you have a sympathetic boss and you have an hourly worker, if they're constantly late for work, it's no longer manageable."
