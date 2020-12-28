With a substantial amount of financial support from the University of Baltimore, a nonprofit with roots in Gloucester will be able to further its efforts to prevent fatal overdoses through training for officers and community partners in both Massachusetts and Maine.
The Police Assisted Addiction & Recovery Initiative (P.A.A.R.I.), in partnership with the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University, was awarded a $149,173 grant from the Washington/Baltimore HIDTA, the University of Baltimore, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Combating Opioid Overdose through Community-Level Intervention grant program.
The grant will allow the continuation of Brandeis and P.A.A.R.I. 's One2One: Engagement to Recovery Initiative by funding the purchase of fentanyl test strips kits and training of police officers and community partners on how to distribute the kits in 12 communities across the two states. The program also provides referrals to treatment and information about other resources available to those who use drugs and their loved ones.
The initiative is a continuation of a pilot program funded by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
"This program will help prevent fentanyl overdoses by ensuring people who are using drugs are aware of its presence and, just as importantly, will serve as a way for police and community partners to connect with these individuals and link them to resources to support their recovery," P.A.A.R.I. co-founder and board chairman John Rosenthal said in a prepared statement.
The nonprofit helps law enforcement agencies nationwide — 500 police departments in 35 states — create pathways to treatment and recovery without fear of arrest. It was founded in 2015 alongside the Gloucester Police Department’s Angel Initiative, which directed those opioid addicts to treatment instead of jail. The initiative quickly spread to other law enforcement agencies across the state and the country.
P.A.A.R.I. and Brandeis are among eight grant recipients of this funding, including Health Resources in Action of Boston and the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.
According to P.A.A.R.I., nearly half of all drug overdose deaths in the U.S. are associated with illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which is now used alone and found in heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and counterfeit opioid pills.
"Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug that can often be used unintentionally by people under the impression they're consuming another drug," Rosenthal said.
People who use drugs may be aware of fentanyl in the drug supply, but rely on smell, taste, color and word of mouth to detect it. All of which P.A.A.R.I. says is "ineffective."
By combining a small amount of a drug with water prior to consumption, the fentanyl test strip helps detect fentanyl, and increases self-efficacy and important safety and drug use behavior changes, the agency says.
Members of Brandeis' Heller School will evaluate the One2One program and assist P.A.A.R.I. in developing a training protocol that can be distributed nationally.
"The pilot of the One2One project proved that this approach can have tangible impacts on those in need," said J.T. Fallon, Executive Director of New England HIDTA. "We are confident that expanding this program will have a significant positive impact on combating opioid overdoses, and we are proud to work with P.A.A.R.I. and Brandeis University to achieve that goal."
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.