Package stores dig in for fight over ballot question

Ryan McBride/Staff photoDifferent brands of wine line the shelves at the Cumberland Farms on Route 1 in Ipswich. The company sells alcohol at seven of its Massachusetts stores, which is the maximum number of licenses allowed under state law. But a ballot proposal from Cumberland Farms would lift the state's cap on off-premise beer and wine licenses and eventually eliminate the cap in 2024. In its stead, the proposed law would allow cities and towns to determine how many licenses to issue to food stores.