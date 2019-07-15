Package stores oppose consumer discounts

BOSTON — Package store owners are resisting a proposal to lift the state's prohibition on discounts for beer, wine and liquor sales, saying it will drive small, mom-and-pop retailers out of business.
The proposal, which went before the Legislature's Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure on Monday, seeks to eliminate a decades-old rule banning alcohol retailers from issuing coupons and loyalty cards. Proponents say alcoholic beverages are one of the only products not allowed to be sold to consumers below cost.
"The consumers deserve a break," said Rep. Ted Speliotis, D-Danvers, the bill's primary sponsor. "Pizza parlors and even Chinese take-out offers discounts, so why not package stores?"
Speliotis said the restrictions date to the Prohibition era, when states made concessions to win support for eventually overturning a federal ban on alcohol sales.
"The argument was, if we make it too easy for the consumer, they'll drink too much," he said. "But society has changed, and we're the only state that still imposes this kind of restriction."
But package store owners say smaller businesses can't afford to offer coupons and other discounts, and the changes would only benefit big-box retailers and larger supermarket chains.
"They're trying to wipe out the small guys," said Robert Mellion, executive director of the Massachusetts Package Store Association, which opposes the bill. "The small retailers aren't going to be doing coupons, so it's only going to be the larger, out-of-state chains."
Mellion said owners of small stores struggle to compete in a changing marketplace increasingly dominated by large retailers, similar to Walmart’s effect on the retail sector. He argues that the seemingly consumer friendly coupon bill is part of a multi-state strategy to rig the marketplace against smaller operations.
Dozens of bills being considered by the Legislature are "intended to break independent retailers and usurp and replace them with large big-box stores," he said.
"It's not just Massachusetts that's facing this battle," Mellion said. "This is going on across the country."
Mellion said he expects pressure on smaller retailers to increase following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a Tennessee law requiring anyone seeking a liquor license to have been a resident of the state for two years. The ruling opens the door to more large retailers moving into states like Massachusetts.
Total Wine is one of the largest retailers of alcoholic beverages, operating 182 wine superstores in 22 states, including one at the Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers.
Robert and David Trone, the brothers who founded the the Maryland-based company, have given thousands of dollars in campaign contributions to Massachusetts officials including Gov. Charlie Baker and House Speaker Robert DeLeo, D-Winthrop, according to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance. Speliotis has received $2,000 from the Trone brothers in the past two years, state records show.
A company spokesman didn't return a phone call seeking comment.
To be sure, supporters of the lifting the state prohibition on coupons point out that New Hampshire and other border states seek to lure consumers with discounted booze and that puts Massachusetts retailers at a disadvantage.
New Hampshire’s state liquor commission offers out-of-state customers, who make up more than half of its annual sales, discounts at its liquor and wine outlet stores. Last year, its "No Taxation on Our Libations" sale offered customers from Massachusetts a 13 percent discount by downloading a one-time online coupon through its website.
Speliotis, who has filed similar proposals in previous years, said he sees no reason why smaller package stores can't offer coupons or discounts if the ban is lifted.
"This doesn't prevent anyone from using coupons," he said. "It's not something that will put them at a competitive disadvantage."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
