WENHAM — A two-day event on the North Shore could mean 365 days of food for those in need.
This Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, Future Forward for Haiti, Feed the Hunger and a group of volunteers will congregate at Christ Church of Hamilton and Wenham to pack more than 50,000 school lunches for children in St. Louis d'Ayiti at the North Shore Packathon for Haiti.
Huntley Skinner, a Future Forward for Haiti board member, said volunteers are still needed to help this weekend.
"I am so excited about the idea of having the North Shore community come together to have a local solution for a global hunger issue," Skinner said.
Based in New Jersey, Future Forward for Haiti seeks to improve the education and overall well-being of families in Haiti. For more than 10 years, the nonprofit has worked with Light and Peace Missions in Chapottin and Trois Mares to serve their families.
In 2018, they identified needs in another village and are on a mission to help.
The children in St. Louis d'Ayiti come from families with an average annual income of $350. Families there often cannot afford one meal a day for their children. And in many cases, children stay home from school in order to work or care for their siblings.
The nonprofit hopes that providing school lunches will boost school attendance.
"In a lot of the communities we serve it is not the norm for everybody to go to school everyday and learn to read and master the material," said Kay Roseen, president of Future Forward for Haiti.
"The fact that our schools are serving lunch changes the whole equation," Roseen said. "We find that when there is a reliable lunch program, then attendance becomes reliable."
This is first time that Future Forward for Haiti will pack lunches on the North Shore — and in Massachusetts. The "packathon" typically takes place in Teaneck, New Jersey.
"We hope the volunteers from the North Shore will be able to pack enough lunches, 50,000, to feed all the children in the school for the entire calendar year of 2020," said Roseen.
Roseen said that if volunteers can meet the lunch goal, the St. Louis d'Ayiti teachers and community will provide a children's summer program.
"This summer program would mean the kids could keep eating," said Roseen.
Feed the Hunger will bring four tons of ingredients, train volunteers, and help deliver the lunches to St. Louis d'Ayiti.
This year, Future Forward aims to raise $35,000. As of Wednesday, they have raised $27,848.36 — 80% of their goal.
According to the nonprofit's official website, more than 96% of donations will go directly to support the work in Haiti. This includes covering the cost of rice, beans, dried vegetables, and vitamins. In addition to the food, $8,000 of the proceeds raised will go toward purchasing land for a new school and $10,000 will assist in digging a foundation for that school.
The remaining 4% goes to publicity, credit card fees, postage, and other event expenses, said Roseen.
As they prepare for packing, Future Forward for Haiti needs 150 more North Shore volunteers to help this weekend.
"We are looking for volunteers ages 5 to 105," said Skinner. "Everyone is welcome."
For more information about packing sessions, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/northshore2019/.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
