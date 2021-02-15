BOSTON — Political committees spent millions of dollars on Massachusetts candidates and causes last year, according to campaign finance reports, which show that the pandemic didn't slow the level of spending on Beacon Hill.
More than 250 traditional political action committees reported raising more than $5 million and spending over $4.5 million in calendar year 2020, according to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
That compares to $5.2 million received by PACs and $3.7 million spent in the previous year.
Last year's total doesn't include expenditures made independently by PACs to influence an election, which would put the figures higher.
Nor does it include money spent on lobbying.
PACs associated with unions representing health care workers and medical groups spent the most in 2020, even in the face of a pandemic that sickened nearly 400,000 people in Massachusetts and killed more than 12,000 last year.
The Service Employees International Union locals 1199 and 509 spent about $800,000 combined in 2020, according to disclosures made to the state.
Much of the money went to Democratic lawmakers and progressive causes and campaigns, such as Raise Up Massachusetts, which last year pushed for an emergency paid sick time law.
Political committees associated with law enforcement unions and associations also spent heavily, collectively pouring more than $101,000 into the campaign coffers of lawmakers and other state officials.
The State Police Association of Massachusetts' political action committee spent $27,214 last year, more than double what the group spent in the previous year, according to OCPF filings.
The Massachusetts Police Association's PAC dropped about $16,700 in 2020, twice the amount it spent in 2019, its reports show.
The ramped-up spending came as the Legislature debated a major police reform bill that will create a new nine-member Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission composed mostly of civilians to oversee licensing, investigating wrongdoing and disciplining state and local officers.
Police unions lobbied hard against many of the changes in the reform bill, which was signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in December.
The state Retired Public Employees PAC was another big spender last year, with nearly $370,000 in expenditures, according to the group's disclosures.
Meanwhile, the Committee for a Democratic House Political Action Committee, which was controlled by former House Speaker Robert DeLeo, D-Winthrop, spent nearly $137,000 last year showering incumbent Democratic lawmakers with campaign money.
To be sure, some of the spending involved the normal expense of running a political action committee — such as rent, bills and consulting fees.
Other PACs made transfers to related committees that made their spending look larger than it actually was, while some had mistakes in their reports.
Political observers said the pandemic hasn't slowed political spending on Beacon Hill or other state capitals. Nationwide contributions from state-level PACs totaled $2.2 billion last year, according to the National Institute on Money in State Politics.
Pete Quist, the institute's research director, said he isn't overly surprised to see contributions sustained or even increase.
"These PACs tend to have budgets, and there's an expectation that they spend it," he said. "It's is just part of the routine greasing of the wheels to keep a seat at the table."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.