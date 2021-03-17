The man who was medevaced for life-threatening injuries sustained while paddle boarding last week is now in stable condition and is recovering.
The man John and his wife Kim, who asked that their last names not be used, called the Times from the hospital on Tuesday to extend their thanks to the first responders involved in the rescue and give an update on John's condition.
"We will be eternally grateful for the Fire Department, police officers, EMT and MedFlight folks," Kim said. "We don't even know how to begin thanking them for saving his life."
The 59-year-old struck his leg on a sharp object, hitting his femoral artery, after falling from his paddleboard off Stanwood Point.
Kim explained that after being transported by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington to be treated for serious, life-threatening injuries, John was in surgery for 3 1/2 hours where doctors repaired the artery and stabilized him.
The majority of recovery now, Kim said, is making sure that there is no infection moving forward.
Gloucester Fire Department Chief Eric Smith confirmed the patient’s improving condition Tuesday.
Stanwood Point residents Michael and Eileen Mills detailed the unexpected events that unfolded that Thursday afternoon in a letter to the editor of the Times.
“All day we had been looking forward to a 5 p.m. pizza and a campfire with our neighbors and friends, Kim and John,” the Mills wrote. “It’s been a long winter, and with temperatures close to 70 degrees we were awaiting their return from their first paddle-boarding excursion of the season.”
“We were actually watching them on the river having so much fun,” the Mills wrote, but at 4:25 p.m., plans changed.
“I got a frantic call from Kim to call 911,” Eileen Mills wrote. “She said John had cut his leg and was bleeding a lot. My husband threw on his boots and ran through our backyards into the marsh to help out while I called 911 and directed the first responders to the marsh.”
It was very low tide, she said, and the mud in the marsh was extremely thick.
Around 4:30 p.m., rescue personnel applied tourniquets to John's leg to control the bleeding. City firefighters and police who responded carried the man through the marsh from which he was taken by ambulance to the campus of West Parish Elementary School. From there he was flown to the Burlington hospital.
It was then, around 5 p.m., that John's friends were expecting him for pizza.
The Mills emphasized in their letter just how appreciative they were of the first responders.
"It took these first responders quite a while to get John out of the marsh, but they never gave up," they wrote. “Each and everyone of them are heroes."
“In today’s world of such turmoil and divisiveness, we witnessed nothing short of simple humanity and caring by each of these first responders, and we felt that they should be recognized for their dedication and service to the people of Gloucester,” the couple concluded.
John’s family is offering a $200 reward to anyone who finds his paddle board, paddle and life jacket that were lost during Thursday's events.
"We had matching boards," Kim said. "We bought them together and would like to keep them matching."
If found, please contact the city's Fire Department on its business line at 978-325-5300.
