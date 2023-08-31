Paintbrush fundraiser to help fix up Legion's peeling paint

For those concerned about the peeling paint and rotted wood on the outside of the historic Legion Memorial Building at Washington and Middle streets, proceeds from a “paintbrush fundraiser” should help determine how much it will cost to spruce up the building.
The fundraiser run by the American Legion Capt. Lester S. Wass Post 3 managed to raise more than $33,000 to put toward an exterior fix of the city-owned building, which is subject to the weather coming off Gloucester Harbor.
The building’s flaking Ionic columns have not seen a paintbrush in at least two decades.
“It’s finally moving,” said the Legion’s commander, Mark Nestor, about the project. He said the last time the building was painted was in 2001 or 2002.
On Wednesday, Nestor, Legion Chaplain Paul Krueger and his wife, Adjutant Debbie Krueger, held a short check-passing ceremony with Mayor Greg Verga in front of the portico of the circa 1844 Greek Revival-style building.
Earlier this month, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Glocuester, and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, announced $90,000 in a state funding earmark for the building, which once served as Gloucester’s Town House and later the Forbes School before it became a Legion post a few years after World War I.
The money raised by the sale of paintbrushes and donations will help pay for the first step of a process to figure out the scope of the work needed and how much it would cost so that the project can be put out to bid, the mayor said. However, the work will not come in time to spruce up the building for Gloucester’s 400th anniversary celebration this year.
Verga said he is hopeful the planning and funding parts of the project can be done over the winter in time for work to start in the spring.
Verga said the city’s on-call architects, Gienapp Architects LLC of Danvers, had prepared documents on the project’s possible cost some time ago. City Public Works Director Michael Hale asked if the estimate could be updated, and Verga said it would cost about $25,000 to $35,000 “just to update the numbers, which this now covers.”
The money will be put toward planning and engineering, “whatever we need to put towards getting the real plans so we can get a bid document out to the world, because we need to find out how much it actually is,” Verga said.
The mayor said the city has some $3.5 million in COVID-19 relief American Rescue Plan Act funding set aside for work on city buildings. He could not say how much would be used for the Legion building, as the city is trying to determine if the project is eligible for Community Block Grant funding.
“And then we really need to find out the number,” Verga said. He said phasing the project is being considered.
“So, the envelope is the key to getting it done, so we can get rid of this look and then see what needs to be done inside, but I think if we can stop the bleeding, so to speak, with the exterior, we can stop the bleeding inside as well.”
What’s unknown is the cost to repair the exterior.
“So, once we get the number, then we figure out where we go from there,” Verga said. The next step would be to figure out the project’s funding.
Money from the state will go toward the project whether it’s for the actual engineering drawings or other costs, Verga said.
In October, Nestor, a local attorney, decided to hold the fundraiser selling brushes to pay to paint the building. However, the city wanted to wait before applying a coat of paint in favor of a much larger project. Nestor had previously received an estimate for the paint work of $400,000.
Nestor said the idea would be to first fix, patch and paint the two public-facing exterior sides of the building on Middle and Washington streets. Nestor said the inside of the building is pretty good as the Kruegers and volunteers repainted it during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Sons of the American Legion “kicked in” and redid the kitchen.
Paul Krueger pointed out the city just installed a new flag pole outside.
The post leases the building from the city for $1 a year and has been doing so since 1920. While the Legion is the tenant, the city is responsible for maintenance and repair of the elevator, the outside and any capital improvements. The post has been raising concerns about the state of the building since at least 2017. A report commissioned by the Gloucester Historical Commission at the time said conditions had reached a “tipping point.”
