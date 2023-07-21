ROCKPORT — Rusty and Ingrid are fine Rockport names.
In fact, the couple’s names are part of their new enterprise — Rusty and Ingrid Fine Arts Screen Prints set to open in Dock Square.
The Kinnunen couple’s love of the fine arts is leading them to open their newest gallery this Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. They also operate another gallery at 34 Front St. in Salem.
The Dock Square gallery combines a printing studio and retail gallery and represents a milestone for Rusty and Ingrid Kinnunen.
The aim, according to the Kinnunens, is to bring hand-made artwork to art enthusiasts and collectors in New England and beyond.
“We are excited to be bringing our printing studio back up to Rockport from Salem, where it has been for the past four years,” said Ingrid Kinnunen. “Rockport is where we live, where we are raising our family, and where we want our business to have a home.”
Located at 15 Dock Square, the gallery has been created in a newly renovated space where visitors can immerse themselves in the colorful artwork and even see the printmaking process first-hand.
From coastal landscapes to snowy ski scenes, the collection caters to a wide range of artistic tastes.
With the opening of this new location, Rusty & Ingrid Screen Prints aims to further grow the already vibrant art scene in Rockport.
For the Kinnunens, it’s all about celebrating New England with their art works.
Ingrid Kinnunen said the new gallery in Rockport fits for the couple and their three children.
“This new expansion is a dream come true,” she said.
The couple aims to create beautiful handcrafted fine art at affordable prices.
A number of their original screen prints depict the landmarks and culture of New England in “bold compositions with a decorative, cohesive color palette.”
Each piece is hand-printed, one color at a time, and is signed by the artists to ensure its value as a collectible investment.
The Rockport couple both grew up in New England and met at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston, where they studied oil painting.
Together, the founded their company in 2012 on Cape Ann, working out of their home and selling their works at outdoor art markets.
The Rockport studio and gallery will be hosting regular “print-your-own events” and screen printing demos. Those interested are encouraged to follow the company on Instagram at @rustyandingrid and sign up on their website for occasional newsletters.
For more information about Rusty & Ingrid and its newest Rockport location, visit www.rustyandingrid.com or contact the shop at 978-309-8618 or info@rustyandingrid.com.
