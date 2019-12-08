MANCHESTER — A car roll-over occurred last Tuesday on Summer Street after the driver claimed to swerved out of the way of a deer, police said. 

According to police, the driver and passenger refused medical attention. The driver admitted to traveling on Summer Street toward Gloucester at 40 mph, over the 25-mph speed limit . Police believe this was the reason the car was able to make a full roll-over, hitting a couple of trees, and land upright.

Police were unable to find the reported deer in the area. The crash report states the car was totaled. A written warning was issued to driver.

Both the driver and passenger refused medical services and were given a ride home.

— Michael Cronin 

In news, taken from the logs of the Essex Police and Fire departments:

 

Saturday, Dec. 7

Building and property checks around town throughout the day.

Friday, Dec. 6

9:14 p.m.: 911 call from Pickering Street disconnected. Officer to file report.

8:49 p.m.: Erratic driver reported on Main Street, Route 133. The car was gone when officers arrived on scene.

5:58 p.m.: Utility request made from Essex municipal lot.

5:48 p.m.: Property found on Main Street.

2:56 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Martin Street.

2:36 p.m.: Firefighters dispatched to Lufkin Street. It was a false alarm.

12:04 p.m.: Traffic stop made for unspecified infractions on Main Street.

Building and property checks around town throughout the day.

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you