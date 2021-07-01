Gloucester isn't the only Cape Ann community celebrating Independence Day with events this weekend as the nation reopens after months of lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Activities range from a pancake breakfast to boat parades.
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, July 3
6 p.m. — The Runaround Sound kicks off its performance on stage at the west end of Stacy Boulevard.
9:30 p.m. — Fireworks begin over the Outer Harbor off Stage Fort Park.
Please note: The Horribles Parade has been canceled this year due to ongoing health concerns related to COVID-19.
Monday, July 5
City Hall closed.
10:15 a.m. — Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., offers Bubbles and Books, a children's story time followed by a bubble party on the back lawn. Stories start at 10:15 am. Bring a blanket for your little one to cuddle with while enjoying classic prince and princess stories and more.
ROCKPORT
The annual parade and bonfire are not being held this year. The Transfer Station will be closed on Sunday, July 4, and Monday, July 5, but it will be open on Tuesday, July 6.
Saturday, July 3
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Rockport Farmers Market, in the Rockport Music parking lot at 16 Main St., presents locally-grown and made farm products for sale on-site from farmers and vendors. Stop by, follow COVID-19 protocols, and buy fresh from the fields.
Noon to 6 p.m. — Gloucester artist Vanessa Michalak opens her studio, Vanessa Michalak Studio, 17 Pleasant St., to the public. Many paintings from her Green Space series are on view, as well as scenes of the Cape Ann coastline.
Monday, July 5
Town offices closed.
3:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Latin Dance Afternoon at Windhover Performance Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Join MetaMovements Latin Dance Company for an afternoon of dance instruction, followed by an evening of social dancing, Latin music, and fun with salsa, casino, bachata, cha cha cha, merengue. All levels welcome. Tickets and more information, https://windhover.org/performances/
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
Saturday, July 3
7:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Manchester-Essex Rotary Club will hosts its annual Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast at Tuck’s Point in Manchester. State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, and state Rep. Brad Hill will flip pancakes, and pony rides will run from 9 to 11 a.m. There will also be face painting, cornhole games, live music, and Sylvie Oldeman singing the national anthem. Two guests will be honored for their service to the community. Advanced tickets are $10; at the door, $15. Kids 8 and younger eat for free. Manchester Parks and Recreation Department is selling tickets, or purchase online at https://bit.ly/3fqohwY or go to https://manchesteressexrotary.org/ and follow the link. Volunteers are needed; contact Judy Laspesa at jlaspesa@comcast.net.
Noon — House Decorating Contest begins; decorating continues through Sunday, July 4, at 5 p.m. Registration closes July 1 at manchester.ma.us/389/July-4th-Committee. In lieu of the usual parade, residents are invited to decorate their homes with red, white and blue patriotic flair and compete for a prize! (Note: only houses visible from the street and only decorated by its residents are eligible). A list of participating homes will be posted on social media so all residents can "parade" around town in their cars and enjoy the sites. Prizes will be announced later.
4 p.m. — Patriotic Boat Parade through Manchester Harbor is open to all vessels from the Manchester Harbor community able to maintain 5 knots under mechanical power without assistance. Email Mike Opal at mopal@live.com to register by the end of day, Thursday, July 1. More information available at https://bit.ly/2TfgBWs.
Sunday, July 4
6 to 8 p.m. — Compaq Big Band performs at Masconomo Park, 60 Beach St. This is the 19-piece band's first event with a live audience in 491 days. Where: Masconomo Park
Monday, July 5
Town Hall closed. All trash, recycling and compost collection will operate on a one-day delay.
ESSEX
Sunday, July 4
10 a.m. — Chebacco Lake Fourth of July boat parade (all the other local parades are canceled for the Fourth.) Decorated boats meet at the cove near Centennial Grove at 10 a.m. Lake residents welcome to participate or cheer from their docks. Mrs. Essex County will lead the parade. $100 prize to best decorated boat from Chebacco Lake Association.
Monday, July 5
Town Hall closed.