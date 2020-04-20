BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts residents not eligible for regular unemployment benefits can now apply online for the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.
The federal program provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits for people unable to work because of a COVID-19-related reason but are not eligible for regular or extended unemployment benefits, including the self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, and those with limited work history.
Approved applicants will initially receive the minimum weekly benefit amount, plus an additional $600. Benefits may not be more than the state’s maximum weekly benefit rate for regular unemployment, which is $823 in Massachusetts.
