Even though the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the music this summer, outreach by the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation to local nonprofits has continued and, to date, more than $7,000 has been raised.
This season was going to celebrate the foundation’s fifth year of outdoor summer concerts on its historic green, before the pandemic extinguished that effort.
But the charitable spirit of the popular concert series, Music on Meetinghouse Green, retained its mission. At these outdoor events, free-will donations would be donated to the evening’s featured non-profit partner. The results were often collections of close to $1,000 per evening.
With the concert season canceled, the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation sought a method to assist their non-profit partners with fundraising during the pandemic, especially given that some provide essential services to those in need.
Beginning July 10, the foundation sent an email to its extensive mailing list with a link to the donation page on the website of the featured non-profits: Pathways for Children, Backyard Growers, Maritime Gloucester, Open Door, North Shore Health Project, HAWC (Healing Abuse, Working for Change), Grace Center, and the foundation itself.
“The response from the community has been incredible,” said Charles Nazarian, the foundation’s president. “Donations for some non-profits have been double what they have collected at live concerts in prior seasons.”
The organizers had looked forward to this year’s fifth-anniversary celebration a grand finale with the Cape Ann Big Band on Sept. 11 benefitting the foundation.
“The final appeal will help raise money for the Meetinghouse, and this year we will make a special request of our patrons because we need to restore the green,” said Nazarian. “We are all looking forward to happier days.”
During this pandemic, the Meetinghouse Foundation used the gifts of the festival sponsors to increase the amount each non-profit receives by matching up to $500 donated by the public each week.
“The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation would like to thank all members of the Cape Ann community for their generosity in supporting our local non-profit organizations during this challenging time,” said Nazarian.
An email can be sent to info@gloucestermeetinghouse.org to join the mailing list and learn more about this effort.
