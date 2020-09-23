Pandemic contributes to rental scam

BEVERLY — A woman who had hoped to rent an apartment in Beverly says she believes she was taken in by the same scammer who last month nearly swindled a college student in Salem.
Kristina Meuse saw the ad for the Kernwood Avenue apartment on Craigslist. “Fall in Love with This Bright and Sunny Beverly Condo,” the ad said.
Meuse, her husband and their 9-year-old twin daughters were staying with a friend after selling their home in Peabody. After being outbid on several homes, they decided to rent until the real estate market settled down. Earlier this month, she found the listing.
They hadn’t seen a Salem News story last month featuring that ad as one of more than half a dozen that appeared to copy, word for word, legitimate real estate listings for recently-sold condos on the North Shore. The Craigslist ad also included photos taken from the original listing, for a condo that sold last March.
And despite the publicity and efforts to flag the listings, most of the ads found in August by a reporter were still on the site last week, including the Kernwood Avenue property and the Hawthorne Boulevard condo in Salem that initially drew the attention of college student Lilly Brennan.
Attorney General Maura Healey’s office recently warned the public about similar real estate scams that are proliferating at a time when the inability to see an apartment before putting down a deposit might be explained away with one word: COVID-19.
“This scam is the rental market equivalent of catfishing, and while it’s not new, we want the public to be aware of the increased risks during the pandemic,” said Healey in a press release.
Meuse’s story
Meuse had used Craigslist in the past to rent apartments prior to buying their home in Peabody. She said she knew about all of the warnings, but figured — at least at first — that it made sense for the property not to be shown during the pandemic.
And the $1,500 advertised rent was not all that far below market rate for the area, she thought. They intended on a month-to-month arrangement that would leave them free to make offers on a new home. Another selling point: they could bring their dog.
The person posing as the building manager used the name “Robert Nichols” and insisted on using emails and texts to communicate. At first, that was not a concern.
Meuse did learn early on, via a Google search, that the property had recently been sold. But many rental properties change hands, so that wasn’t a red flag, either.
“Nichols” sent her a contract asking for first month’s rent and a one-month security deposit, a total of $3,000, to secure the apartment. She showed the contract to her sister, who is a landlord, and to a friend who is a real estate attorney. Both told her it looked legitimate but advised her to look at the apartment before sending money.
“I can’t see the apartment because of COVID, but (can) view it in ten days when the tenant is out,” Meuse said she was told. She was familiar with the area and had looked at the photos, so she was comfortable with the arrangement, she said.
“There is a stipulation in the contact that if for any reason after viewing, if we do not want to rent, we get the money back,” she said.
So she used the Zelle app to transfer a total of $3,000 to what she was told was the landlord’s Bank of America account.
Then, “Nichols” wrote back, telling her that “due to COVID, they no longer want to do month to month and would like three months total up front.”
That’s when she started to worry.
As she started asking questions, “Nichols” started offering only excuses. The deed “will be hard to get because the landlord works as a chef on a vessel and is out in high seas,” she was told.
The current tenant? “She is a nurse and is in Alaska.” Meuse was given a phone number to call. She received a text in response, then, unprompted, a message “confirming” the names of the landlord and building manager.
“I was like, ‘nope,” said Meuse, realizing at that point that she was being scammed.
She also learned that the scammer has been using the profile of an actual Boston-area real estate broker when asked for references. She called his office and was told they have been getting calls from other victims and that they’ve hired their own investigator. The broker did not respond to a request for comment.
The ads are posted on the Craigslist page for the South Coast of Massachusetts, far from the North Shore, suggesting that the poster is not familiar with the area.
‘Really no consequences’
Meuse said she saw the Attorney General’s warnings last week and was talking to a girlfriend, who mentioned that she’d read about the scam in The Salem News — the story also appeared in the Times — and sent her a copy of the story. Meuse immediately recognized the name “Robert Nichols.” “I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” she said.
“This was a really, really good scam,” she said. “There’s basically really no consequences. Nobody has the capacity to investigate.”
Local police told her there is virtually nothing they can do, suggesting she pursue a civil complaint.
“I asked against whom,” she said. “Crickets. He really didn’t know what to do. He said he could file a report but it wouldn’t really help.”
And even the Attorney General’s office is limited in what it can do.
Emalie Gainey, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s office, said the office has heard from a couple of brokers and some prospective tenants who have been victimized.
But given the likelihood that many of the scams originate in other countries, the AG's office has little ability to pursue the complaints.
Instead, it's advising people to report incidents to the FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaint Center at IC3.gov.
Meuse said she wants to warn others about the scam.
And while the $3,000 loss “hurts,” she realizes that she’s far more fortunate than others who are searching for apartments at the moment. The sale of their home gave Meuse, a career counselor, and her husband Al, a respiratory therapist, a bit of a financial cushion — though they do need to make a down payment on a new home and every bit of cash helps.
“I didn’t lose my life savings,” she said. “We’re healthy and happy.”
But she also said that she’d really also like that money back.
Brennan, the Salem State University student who managed to avoid losing money after she learned that the Hawthorne Boulevard condo was not actually for rent, eventually did find a place for herself and her roommate, said her mother, Jen Brennan. It took some effort.
“It’s a tough rental market right now in Salem,” said Jen Brennan. “They had a lot of trouble even being able to schedule tours of most of the apartments they looked at.”
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
HOW TO AVOID SCAMS
The Attorney General offers some tips to avoid scams:
-- Always look at a place before signing a lease or making a deposit; in situations where that's not possible, verify that you're dealing with a licensed broker.
-- Keep an eye out for poorly written ads or deals that are too good to be true, cash only or require wiring funds.
-- Never wire funds or send a cashier's check or funds transfer to someone you've only met online.
-- Never share your personal information, Social Security number or financial information with someone you've only met online. Meet the landlord in person or make sure any background checks are being done by a licensed broker.
-- If you are victimized, file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaint Center at IC3.gov.
-- If you own or manage a property or are a broker and discover that someone has advertised your property for rent or altered your listing, report the fraudulent ad to the website immediately.