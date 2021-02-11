SALEM — Former MIT professor John Donovan Sr. allegedly may have attempted one of the largest thefts ever in Essex County, with prosecutors charging that he tried to take nearly $5 million from his late son's widow and children.
But the forgery, attempted felony larceny and witness intimidation charges cannot take priority over murders and child sexual abuse cases, which have been designated as the first cases that will be tried once jury trials resume, a judge found on Thursday.
That means that Donovan, 78, of Hamilton, won't stand trial this spring, and it's not clear when he will.
Donovan is charged with using a stack of forged documents that were filed at the South Essex Registry of Deeds in 2016 to try to take the proceeds of a $4.8 million transfer of property controlled by his late son's estate to the Trust for Public Lands.
John Donovan Jr., of Manchester, was 43 when he died of a rare form of cancer, leaving a wife and young children.
Most of his land holdings were intended to be sold to the Trust for Public Lands to create a conservation area in Hamilton. But in September 2016, as title examiners were preparing for the closing, they found a batch of recently-filed documents at the South Essex Registry of Deeds, including deed transfers, what appeared to be probate papers forgiving debts, and other items, all of which would have resulted in the elder Donovan receiving the proceeds of the sale.
Donovan's trial date has been moved three times since last year and had been scheduled for April 20.
But during what was scheduled as a final pretrial conference in the case on Thursday, Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit said that with no certainty over when jury trials can safely resume, and then likely a one trial at a time scheduled, it's unlikely that the case could be tried then.
The administrative judge for the area's superior courts, Judge Thomas Drechsler, said at a hearing last month that he is giving priority to murder cases and child sexual assaults.
"There will be cases with people who have been in custody for years," said Tabit, noting that Donovan remains free on bail.
Both prosecutor Jack Dawley, who is still handling the case for the Essex District Attorney's office following his retirement, and Donovan's lawyer, Robert Strasnick, acknowledged the likely need for a postponement.
Dawley said he has his own concerns about multiple witnesses who must travel from outside of Massachusetts, some yet to be vaccinated for the coronavirus.
Tabit said that given those logistics, "I don't think it's the best idea to keep this on for trial."
Dawley and Strasnick agreed to return to court on April 20, when the court may have a better idea of when the case can actually be tried.
