Pandemic doesn't halt study of Eastern Point marsh

The pandemic has slowed or interrupted so many facets of so many lives, but two dozen Essex Tech students have stayed the course in a project studying the salt marsh on Gloucester's Eastern Point.
The students from throughout Essex County, all juniors in the environmental technology/marine ecology course taught by Anthony Wilbur, have managed to continue the school's 20-year collaboration with Massachusetts Audubon to chart the composition and health of the marsh and the creatures that claim it as their habitat.
"It's been more difficult this year obviously with everything that's going on," said Wilbur, who has taught the course for the past five years. "But it's always good to get my students out in the field. That's where they want to be anyway."
In normal years, Mass Audubon collaborates with about a dozen North Shore schools to collect data at the marsh that abuts the Eastern Point Lighthouse.
Of course, this school year is anything but normal and the number of participating schools was reduced to a handful, including Ipswich High School, Saints Academy in Beverly, the Holten-Richmond Middle School in Danvers and the Rupert A. Knock Middle School in Newburyport.
Last Nov. 9, the Essex Tech students traveled to the Eastern Point marsh. They'd already visited segments of marsh adjacent to Good Harbor Beach and Long Beach.
"But those are really practice for Eastern Point," Wilbur said.
Their trip to Eastern Point was accomplished in what has become the usually pandemic fashion.
Where before it was one bus ride, this time it took several trips — each in adherence to social distancing and other protective measures — to get the young young researchers to their subject.
But once there, the science just took over.
"They really appreciate being outside and doing the field work," Wilbur said. "And when we're outside, it's actually easier to socially distance and be safer than when we're inside in the classroom."
Their tasks included collecting data on ground water salinity, the impact of invasive plants such as Phragmites australis (common reed) and the type and abundance of the fish, crabs and shrimp that inhabit the tidal creek.
The information, once collected and organized, is added to the data base that Mass Audubon has administered for two decades to help identify evolving patterns within the marsh.
Typically, the culmination of their participation includes the development of virtual research posters (http://bit.ly/3sQKWqh) that reflect the collected data and a presentation at Mass Audubon's Coastal Science Conference. This year, because of the pandemic, Mass Audubon plans to meet individually with the participating schools.
"I liked how interactive the project was," student Jonathan Daley of Salem said in a release about the project. "We were set with real problems in salt marshes and took responsibility in collecting the data to solve and interpret the data -- all while learning the value and importance of salt marsh habitat and how the salt marsh functions."
The pandemic wasn't the only obstacle to overcome. The guiding force behind the project for the past 20 years was Liz Duff of Gloucester, Mass Audubon's salt marsh science program director who died last spring.
In her place now is David Moon, the community science and coastal resilience manager for Mass Audubon North Shore.
"Like Liz before him, David is a wonderful collaborator," Wilbur said.
Moon said the same of Essex Tech.
"Essex Tech is a great partner for us in this program because the students there are so highly trained," he said. "The program supports rigorous science that examines important questions and showcases the power of a 20-plus year data set."
