The fourth fashion extravaganza to benefit the ongoing restoration of Gloucester's historic City Hall is among the countless events and fundraisers that had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Resident Richard Leonard and his team of helpers have spent the past year preparing for this gala, which is always a sold out event because of the creative fashion statements he makes with garments both modern and vintage, some more than 100 years old.
The event was originally scheduled for this weekend, however, organizers are thinking it would be appropriate to hold the event in June of 2021, which will also be the 150th anniversary of the majestic building's dedication, said Maggie Rosa, chair of the Gloucester City Hall Restoration Committee.
So those who eagerly awaited the glamour and razzle dazzle may have to wait a year longer. The previous galas were held years apart because of the work needed to pull off the event. The previous programs were the Banana Glam O Rama Fashion Show in 2009, Stepping Up for City Hall in 2013, and a Bananas Fashion Follies in 2016.
Leonard said the event, which was slated for June 13-14, would have had its usual ample serving of pizzazz.
"We don't share too much about the show beforehand, but it was going to be wild. We had some great ideas that our little team was throwing back and forth. I've always been a big supporter of the City Hall restoration efforts," he said. "I love the City Hall, which stands for Gloucester — plus the fact that it has the most fabulous stage."
Leonard, who has supported other groups with varied causes over the years, said these benefit shows for City Hall require a few years in between for many reasons.
"For one, it builds the anticipation and people love the nostalgia of the event, but there are also endless details, one which includes having to build dressing rooms in City Hall for the models," he added.
The models are always plentiful, ranging in age from 21 to more than 80 years old.
"Age has nothing to do with it — it's all about attitude," he said. "In the last show, we had almost 40 models, including a few men, and men as women, and women as men — you name it."
Gloucester's City Hall has its own architectural moxie.
The current structure with its clock tower was built after the previous town hall, which stood at the same site, was destroyed by fire in 1869. The Second Empire brick building that is seen today was dedicated in June 1871. The building is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It also is home to WPA murals and a Fishermen’s Memorial, as well as archives dating back to 1642.
During this shutdown, Leonard himself has been digging through his own archives at home. He runs the Main Street shop Bananas, which boasts vintage clothing and jewelry, among other notions.
"I found stuff I have had for more than 30 years that hasn't made it to the store. I just found a bin with three fabulous '20s dresses," he said.
When he opens the shop's doors again, there will be some treasures to showcase.
"We all love the way he decorates his windows and his collection of fashionable jewelry and clothes from different eras. The restoration committee feels that Richard knows how to celebrate the City Hall auditorium and raise funds to keep our iconic building in good shape," said Janis Bell, a member of the restoration committee.
Bell said she is grateful for Leonard's love of the "grand dame" — the iconic City Hall — and his crew of models, affectionately called the Bananarettes.
"I might add that we all are Bananarette wannabe’s," said Rosa.
