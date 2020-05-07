BOSTON — It's "too early to tell" whether the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures will make suburban properties more attractive after a trend toward urbanization, one industry expert said during a webinar exploring the state of commercial real estate.
JLL Boston senior director Ben Sayles said during a webinar hosted by The Warren Group that new attention on physical distancing may lead some companies to "go with an urban and suburban location" for their offices.
Boston is the second most transit-dependent metro area after New York, he said, and businesses — once they are able to reopen — will need to consider both what transportation modes workers feel comfortable using and what is an easy way for them to get into the office.
Some commercial real estate tenants might also need more space, he said.
"I think what you're going to see is, upon re-entry, somewhere between 10 and 50 percent of the seats being utilized to allow for more appropriate physical distancing," Sayles said.
One element that makes a case for a suburban office is that people may feel more comfortable walking up "an open three-story staircase" to their desk rather than taking an enclosed elevator, potentially with others, in a high-rise building.
Stephen Davis of The Davis Companies said building managers might look into policies like regulating the number of people allowed in an elevator at one time. In common areas, he said, "enhanced sanitation" will be "first and foremost."
Individual tenants will likely develop their own protocols for their own spaces.
"Different constituencies and different companies are going to view this issue in different ways, and there's different levels of comfort," he said.