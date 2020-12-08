BOSTON — Even with a massive influx of government aid, the state's hospitals hemorrhaged money during the pandemic, according to a new report that underscores the coronavirus' economic impact on the health care system.
Hospitals received more than $1.1 billion in direct federal funding and $160 million in state relief to help cover pandemic-related losses during the fiscal year that ended June 30, according to the report by the state Center for Health Information and Analysis.
The aid helped hospitals finish with a collective loss of less than 1%, which the report noted would have been nearly 7% without the state and federal relief.
Several of the state's largest teaching hospitals, like Massachusetts General and Brigham & Women's Hospital, reported slight profits for the year.
Locally, it was a mixed bag for many community hospitals that either reported losses or profits. For most, the report reflected financial activity through the first nine months of the year.
Lawrence General reported a loss of -5.8% for hospital and its affiliates, according to the report. It had received about $52 million in COVID-19 funding.
Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, which got $3 million in COVID-19 funding, reported a loss of nearly 10%, the report showed. Steward Holy Family Hospital in Methuen and Haverhill reported a similar loss through six months, though it did not report how much it received in relief funds.
Meanwhile, Northeast Hospital in Beverly got $21.6 million in COVID-19 funds and reported a 5.3% profit margin. North Shore Medical Center in Salem reported a 8.1% profit during the nine-month period, after receiving more than $49 million in federal funding.
NSMC President Dr. David Roberts said the hospital's position on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19 has helped it rope in more federal assistance.
"We had more COVID patients than any other community hospital in the state," he said. "Because of that, we received more funding than most community hospitals."
CARES Act funding was based, in part, on how many COVID-19 patients are treated, where they are treated and the severity of the infections.
North Shore Medical, which serves a high number of low-income patients, also got a boost from higher Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates, which were increased during the pandemic. The hospital also received about $50 million in advanced Medicare payments, but Roberts said that will need to be repaid.
"Hospitals are trying to get the federal government to move that from a loan to a grant, but there's been no movement on that," he said.
One of the biggest financial hits to hospitals was a temporary ban on elective surgeries, which was meant to free up intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients.
The ban was lifted a few months ago as part of the state's reopening process, but some hospitals, such as Lawrence General, have been forced to again restrict them amid a new wave of coronavirus infections.
Overall, revenues from patient visits dropped by $1.5 billion during the months covered by the report, as compared to the same fiscal period in 2019.
Steve Walsh, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, said in a statement the aid helped buoy hospitals but the latest CHIA report shows that "COVID-19 continues to devastate both the health of our communities and the financial stability of our healthcare institutions."
"Now, with the second wave upon us and uncertainty lingering over the future of financial support, we are bracing for what could be another difficult year ahead," he said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.