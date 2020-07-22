Longstanding issues between those who live by Long Beach and a beach parking lot in Gloucester have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, neighbors are coming together Thursday to hopefully effect some change.
The privately owned lot on 2 Beachland Ave. is a popular destination for beachgoers, so much so that the line of cars to get in typically clogs Rockport Road, which neighbors use to get on Route 127A. During hot summer days, the parking lot line can cover the entire street, all the way back to Long Beach Dairy Maid.
"It's one thing trying to get out," said Les Bebchick, who lives on High Rock Terrace. "It's another thing trying to get back into your residence, because you'll be all the way at the end of the line. It might take 15 or 20 minutes of waiting."
As the pandemic surges on, this congestion could serve as hotbed for spreading the virus.
"People are entering the beach through neighborhoods," said Rob Russell, who lives at the very far end of Rockport Road. "This is about being able to sit out on your porch and not be worried. We should be erring on safety (during the pandemic), but we've been completely overrun."
Long Beach Parking Lot owner Charles Richard Pratt of Stoneham told the Gloucester Times Tuesday evening he and his employees have been following all the Massachusetts guidelines for sanitation and social distancing.
"The Board of Health have been checking in on them and they've seem to be in compliance" with the state recommendations, said Ward 1 City Councilor Scott Memhard. Although the state has issued guidelines on how all beaches should operate during the pandemic, "the ground rules seem to be different with private parking lots."
Two weekends ago, Gloucester saw a slew of beachgoers from all over the state, but limited capacity in its beach lots. With more people comes more parking issues — Gloucester police issued a record 478 tickets on July 12 and 13. In response, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken limited weekend parking at Wingaersheek, Good Harbor and Stage Fort Park beach lots and nearby streets to residents only last weekend. This coming weekend, parking for out-of-towners will be limited at Wingaersheek and Good Harbor beaches, but not at Stage Fort Park.
Pratt believes the changes in parking rules may have added to the congestion as Long Beach was the only beach open to nonresidents.
"The traffic has no place else to go," he stated.
The lot was issued a permit by the city last November before the pandemic hit. It requires the lot to have an attendant on duty during open hours and a sign to be posted outside Long Beach Dairy Maid when all spaces are full.
"We've been operating this parking lot for 65 years," Pratt said. "I understand there are neighborhood concerns but this is a public beach, and I've been adhering to all the rules that have been set by the city and state.
Russell hopes to hold a meeting on Thursday at his home so neighbors can discuss their frustrations and possibly find some solutions. While Pratt said he's debating on whether he'll go, Memhard plans on attending.
"Town Hall isn't holding any public meetings, so Rob's trying to get a couple dozen people at his place to talk about it," explained Memhard. "It's been a long-standing issue and hopefully we'll get some headway on how to ensure everyone's safety during the pandemic."
