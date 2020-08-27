BOSTON — Concerns about the coronavirus could sideline some poll workers this fall, and efforts are underway to recruit and train replacements.
A new election law, signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, gives city and town clerks more flexibility to hire poll workers by lifting requirements that they belong to a major political party and be registered to vote in the community.
Voter advocacy groups, spurred by the law and worries about a shortage of poll workers, are training a crop of mostly college students to work at polling stations in the upcoming primary and general elections. To date, at least 50 have enlisted in the Student Poll Worker Corps.
“From speaking with election officials in Boston, Worcester, and Lowell, we know that these cities alone are in need of dozens, if not hundreds, of poll workers,” said Tegan George, deputy director at MassVOTE, the nonprofit group running the poll worker program. “Young people, particularly students, will prove critical to filling this gap.”
Average ages of poll workers in Massachusetts and nationally are 60 or older — an age group at higher risk of complications from COVID-19. Election officials say some regular poll workers have indicated they don’t plan to risk exposure to Election Day crowds.
That fact along with expanded early voting, increased mail-in voting and other changes will increase the workload for election clerks, said Kristina Mensik, assistant director of Common Cause Massachusetts. She said the new crop of poll workers can help prepare polling stations, assist voters or process ballots.
“We’re hoping to reduce a little of the burden on elections officials,” she said. “They’re worried about being able to process ballots on time, understaffing at the polls, and having the capacity to train a whole bunch of poll workers.”
Similar efforts are underway in other states where shortages of poll workers have led to long lines and closed polling locations.
It’s not clear how many extra workers may be needed in Massachusetts, or whether there will be shortages at all.
Some communities say they’re been inundated with applicants for poll workers and will be fully staffed for the Sept. 1 primary.
Lisa Kent, Beverly’s interim city clerk, said several regular poll workers decided not to come back this election cycle amid concerns about the virus, but the city still has plenty of back-ups. Her office currently has a waiting list of applicants.
Newburyport City Clerk Richard Jones said he also lost a few regular poll workers, but the vast majority are planning to show up for the elections.
“We have more than enough people who’ve stepped forward to fill those shoes,” he said.
Andover Town Clerk Austin Simko said the town trained a crop of 17 new poll workers earlier this year, before the COVID-19 outbreak, and it should have enough hands on deck for the elections.
Other communities might not be so fortunate, he suggests.
“There’s definitely going to be a need for more poll workers, because a lot of the people who usually work the polls aren’t comfortable doing so,” he said. “And generally speaking you always need more people in a presidential election.”
