ESSEX — The tempestuous relationship between Conomo Point residents and town officials has heated up again after the town took emergency action Wednesday night to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
From now until Charlie Baker’s stay-in-place advisory is lifted, currently scheduled for May 4, only Essex residents and Gloucester clammers with permits will be allowed on the town's popular peninsula. This means the nearly 100 seasonal leaseholders are not allowed to move in for the time being.
The emergency order also closes all public areas during this timeframe. This includes Front Beach and the small parking lot across from it, the Conomo Lane parking lot, Conomo Point Park, Clammers’ Beach, and all roadside parking in the area.
The decision was made during a joint meeting of selectmen and the Board of Health on Wednesday. During the telecom meeting, selectmen said Conomo Point residents told them a recent influx of visitors has made it difficult to practice safe social distancing. Police Chief Paul Francis also commented about his concerns for the safety of his officers as they patrol Conomo Point's beaches and streets.
Conomo Point Association President Bob Sisk agreed that something needed to be done, but believes the town's emergency order was not the best course of action. He would have rather had the Conomo Point Association handle the situation itself, despite having no authority over whoever moves in.
"We had suggested that we would notify our members and ask them to voluntarily not come down," he told the Times on Thursday. "As I said at the meeting, we thought this was an opportunity for us to work together. I believe we could have achieved the same goal without the mandate. But we don't have a huge problem with it. I mean, it's the governor that's telling us how we should behave."
The relationship between some Conomo Point residents and town officials has been rocky over the years. While the town owns the land itself, some leaseholders believe they're entitled to their homes as they pay both property taxes and land rent. Decisions made by the town on what to do with its property have often been met with pushback from this group of residents. For example, earlier this decade, the town issued a rent hike in wake of a revaluation of property. The matter was taken up to Essex Superior Court which, ultimately, sided with the town.
These tensions bubbled to the surface at Wednesday's telecom meeting, which hosted around 117 people. Some on the line shouted expletives at the selectmen and Board of Health members during the public comment period. According to one seasonal leaseholder on Conomo Point, some neighbors believe they are being singled out by the town. So far, he mentioned, nothing has been done regarding seasonal residences at Chebacco Lake or about out-of-towners visiting boats parked at Pike, Perkins, and Essex marinas.
"(Chebacco Lake) hadn't been on the radar only because we haven't thought of it," said Selectman Andrew Spinney on . "The Conomo Point issue was brought to the selectmen by the Conomo Point residents themselves. As far as the marinas are concerned, we haven't discussed it. We just heard about (some complaints in town) this morning."
Despite this flare-up, Sisk said the relationship between the two parties has been on the mend.
"Things are improving," he said. "The last presidents have worked hard to build that relationship back up with the town. When I took over, I wanted to continue that trend."
Spinney also mentioned he received many emails from Conomo Point residents thanking the selectmen for taking action during the pandemic. Still, there were a few he received that weren't so nice — "basically saying, 'we hate you.'"
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
