BOSTON — A commission has flagged several tax breaks it says should be repealed or modified, including the controversial film tax credit, suggesting the benefits don't justify the cost to the state.
The Tax Expenditure Review Commission, which includes state officials, lawmakers and fiscal experts, reviewed nearly a dozen tax credits, deductions and exemptions offered to corporations that do business in Massachusetts to determine if they outweigh the revenue lost from state coffers.
Topping the list of questionable levees is the film tax credit that gives a subsidy equal to 25% of the production costs for feature films, TV shows, documentaries and commercials filmed in the state.
The commission noted there are financial benefits from job creation and increased economic activity, but it questioned whether the $100,000 per-job cost to the state justifies the subsidy — one of the most generous in the country.
Since 2006, the state has doled out more than $660 million in film tax credits for Hollywood hits such as "The Town" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."
But the panel noted most of the credits go to big movie production studios.
"The use of this credit by less than half a dozen large companies is a strong indication that it is not relevant," the panel wrote in the 385-page report. "While its low cost suggests it might be easily justified, we conclude the average tax credit is too small to provide a meaningful incentive to the relatively large businesses that claim it."
Panel members also questioned a sales tax exemption on alcoholic beverages, which it says costs the state up to $130 million a year in lost revenue.
The report pointed out that alcoholic beverages aren't subject to the state's 6.25% sales tax and are taxed at a lower rate than other retail goods at a similar price.
"There is more state tax paid on a basket of taxable groceries, containing items such as paper towels and toothpaste, than on a bottle of alcohol of equal retail price," the report noted. "The Legislature may wish to examine the lower tax burden on placed on alcoholic beverage sales relative to other sales of other products."
Panelists also noted the state's excise tax on alcoholic beverages, which ranges from 3 cents to $4.05 per gallon, is higher than other sin taxes on tobacco, marijuana and vaping products.
Meanwhile, a medical device user fee credit, which costs the state upward of $600,000 a year, is being "claimed by a number of predominately large corporations," the panel found, and there are "no similar tax provisions in neighboring states." It recommended eliminating the credit.
Commission members reviewed each tax credit and ranked it based on whether they "agreed" or "disagreed" that the loss of revenue justified the costs and that the credit benefits a large group of taxpayers, among other criteria.
The panel's findings aren't binding, and it's not clear whether lawmakers will act on the recommendations.
Proposals to repeal the film tax credit — including one filed several years ago by Gov. Charlie Baker — have met with fierce resistance from lawmakers and local officials who say the credits are creating jobs and boosting economic growth.
Meanwhile, the state's budding film production industry is pushing proposals to make the tax credits permanent before they expire in 2023.
Greg Sullivan, a member of the tax commission and senior analyst at the Pioneer Institute, said the panel plans to look at other tax breaks and hopes that lawmakers consider its suggestions.
"Most of these tax credits are aimed at job creation and economic growth," said Sullivan, a former state inspector general who was appointed to the panel by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester. "But we need to make sure that those benefits are in line with the expenditures."
