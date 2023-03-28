A standout by Gloucester public schools paraprofessionals before contract negotiations began with the School Committee’s bargaining team on Monday evening drew more than 100 paraprofessionals, teachers and the top leadership of the Massachusetts Teachers Association to the front steps of Gloucester High.
One sign read: “Paraprofessionals deserve a living wage.” Another read: “Paras deserve more than poverty wages!”
“Para pay is not OK, we deserve 40K,” they chanted.
The paraprofessionals said they were looking for a living wage before their union's bargaining team and others entered the building. This first meeting touched on ground rules and three more meetings are scheduled. The next meeting is April 27. The paraprofessionals’ contract ends June 30, and there are 119 paraprofessionals in the district, according to the school department.
"I am hopeful that we will be able to work with the School Committee to come to a fair agreement in a reasonable amount of time," said Monica Madruga, the president of the Gloucester Association of Educational Support Paraprofessionals (GAEP) in an email on Tuesday.
“We are in it with the kids and and a starting para makes less than $22,000 a year,” Madruga said. She said paraprofessionals’ pay maxes out at $26,000 a year.
School Committee Chair Kathy Clancy, who is not a member of the school board's negotiating team, said in a statement the school board is prepared “to propose a significant salary adjustment.”
“While contract negotiations can often be challenging for both parties, I know our School Committee negotiating team will listen closely and work respectfully with our GAEP partners,” Clancy said. “We appreciate the critical role that Gloucester’s education support professionals play in supporting our public school students. We agree that the pay of Gloucester’s ESPs needs to be increased and are prepared to propose a significant salary adjustment. It is my hope that together we will work productively and amicably toward solutions at the bargaining table.”
In attendance at the standout was Max Page, president of the 115,000-member Massachusetts Teachers Association, who told the crowd he had just come from Wellesley where there is a similar call for a living wage for paraprofessionals. He was joined by Deb McCarthy, the MTA’s vice president and the presidents of the Brookline and Malden teachers unions. Page told the crowd the MTA’s board of directors have endorsed a bill that would set minimum Education Support Professional pay statewide at $40,000 a year.
“The message is simple,” Page said in an interview. “ESPs and paraprofessionals deserve a living wage.”
Standing in solidarity with the paraprofessionals Monday were a group of teachers.
“The teachers can’t do their jobs without their educational support staffs,” said Gloucester Teachers Association President Rachel Rex. She said the paraprofessional in her SEI Life Science class at the high school helps her manage the class and translates for students who speak Spanish and Portuguese.
“I couldn’t do my job without my paras,” Rex said.
“I appreciate the teachers coming out for us because we work hard,” said Madruga, who has worked at both the elementary and high school level in the district. She said she is presently on a leave of absence.
Paraprofessionals interviewed said they provide educational and emotional support to kids; help those who may be struggling in a subject; support special needs students; fill-in as substitutes; or work with students one-on-one. They said they played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Support us so we can help your children strive and we can continue to just live and be able to have a normal life,” said Gloucester native Jessica Goulart, a paraprofessional at the Beeman Elementary School who is part of her union's action team. Goulart, who has been a paraprofessional since 2019, said she works at a restaurant to make ends meet. She was thankful for teachers’ support.