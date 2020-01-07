ROCKPORT — The town school district will host an open forum Tuesday night for parents and guardians of schoolchildren to discuss Monday's student-on-student attack at Rockport Middle School.
The event begins at 7 p.m. in the John Lane Auditorium at Rockport High School, 24 Jerden's Lane. Attendees are invited "to discuss concerns, learn how to talk to your children about this incident, and get further appropriate resources," a memo from Superintendent Rob Liebow's office reads.
Members of Riverside Trauma Center in Needham will be on hand to facilitate the discussion. According to the organization's website, Riverside "is composed of highly-trained, licensed mental health professionals who have expertise in managing acute trauma, sudden or violent death, traumatic grief, and other highly stressful events."
Police Chief John Horvath, Town Administrator Mitch Vieira, Middle and High School administrators and counselors will also be in attendance.
On Monday morning, a 13-year-old male Rockport Middle School student stabbed a female student in one of the school's hallways.
The boy was arrested and arraigned later Monday.
The girl is recovering at Beverly Hospital. She has sustained "serious but non-life threatening injuries," Rockport Police said Monday afternoon. The department declined to provide an update on the girl's condition Tuesday morning.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
