With the Gloucester School Committee preparing to vote on COVID-19-specific protocols this Wednesday, a group of parents plan to protest against a local school mask mandate.
The group is scheduled to meet at City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. to protest a mask mandate that was recommended by both the district’s superintendent and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“So many kids have suffered physically and mentally because of the mandates, and some have health reasons they can't wear them,” Dianne Eason wrote to the Times. “The masks are doing more harm than good to far too many children.”
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday will vote on whether to approve a proposal from Education Commissioner Jeff Riley that would require children ages 5 and older, staff and educators in K-12 schools, to wear masks indoors through Oct. 1.
Earlier this month, Gloucester Superintendent Ben Lummis recommended that school employees must be vaccinated and everyone wear face coverings when classes begin Aug. 31. Masks have already been mandated by Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional schools leaders.
Lummis noted he is recommending that, in order to operate school as normally as possible, all staff and students, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks indoors while in any school facility and on all transportation. This is in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, which both recommend that all individuals be masked regardless of vaccination status while indoors in public spaces, including schools.
Face masks, he said, would not be required when outside or when an adult is alone in a segregated space such as an office, cubicle, and classroom.
He added that prior to the School Committee’s vote, members will listen to thoughts about what would be best for the Gloucester Public Schools community during a public hearing.
Even though they are aware of the public hearing on Wednesday night, Eason and her fellow protesters are not thrilled that the district is making the decision for their children.
“It should be a parental decision, not a school board's,” Eason added. “If teachers feel threatened, they can wear masks and be vaccinated. (I have.) It's child abuse, nothing less.”
IF YOU GO
What: The School Committee will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. for the community to weigh in on mask mandates. The committee is scheduled to vote on the superintendent's recommendations for COVID-19-related protocols after the hearing.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.
Where: Remote meeting via Zoom by signing on at https://gloucester-ma-gov.us/j/88558789327; or joining via phone at 1-929-205-6099, or 1-301-715-8592. Webinar ID is 885 5878 9327.