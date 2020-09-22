BOSTON — Charges have been filed against a Massachusetts couple and their teenage child for allegedly hosting an underage drinking party that forced a high school to switch to remote-only learning to start the school year, police said.
Sudbury police Chief Scott Nix confirmed to The MetroWest Daily News on Monday that his department has filed charges of violating the state's social host law.
No names were released because the case will first go in front of a clerk magistrate, who will determine if there is enough evidence for the case to go before a judge.
When police broke up the Sept. 11 party, several people ran into the woods and other partygoers gave officers fake names.
Because so many of the partygoers could not be identified, and they did not take measures to prevent transmission of the coronavirus, Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School Superintendent Bella Wong decided that instead of starting the school year with a hybrid learning model, the school would start fully remote.