Parker River refuge closes to all vehicle traffic      

NEWBURY – Parking on Plum Island, already heavily restricted in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, became even more challenging Friday when Parker River National Wildlife Refuge officials announced the closure of the entrance gate to motor vehicles.
The refuge remains open to pedestrians and cyclists but parking is no longer an option at least until the coronavirus pandemic has come and gone. The refuge’s restrooms and visitors center remain closed. Most of the refuge beach was made off limits in early April to protect nesting piping plovers, a species of concern. That left parking Lot 1 open for limited access to one part of the beach, but with the refuge gate closed that lot can't be used for parking.
The policy change was based on guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control, according to a statement released by refuge officials Thursday night.
Over the past few weeks, Newburyport and Newbury officials have dissuaded motorists from coming onto Plum Island by closing parking lots and limiting access by non-residents.
Newbury police Chief Michael Reilly said three-hour parking is still allowed across the street from the Plum Island Grille, giving motorists wanting to visit the refuge at least one option.
“I didn’t want to completely stop parking. Right now people are being respectful. We’ll see how it goes,” Reilly, the town’s emergency management director, said Friday morning.
Parking remains an option at Maudslay State Park in Newburyport, another popular place for passive outdoor recreation. An official there said the main lot is open to the public although conceded circumstances could result in its closure at some point.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure optimal access to the state’s outdoor natural resources remain available, all parking fees at state parks across the commonwealth have been waived, an announcement on the Maudslay State Park website read.
Maudslay State Park is overseen by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, which also runs the Salisbury Beach State Reservation and the Sandy Point Reservation at the tip of Plum Island.
Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered the closure of parking lots at all DCR-managed coastal beach reservations, including those two, to reduce congestion on state beaches.
