Parking on the streets of Cape Ann's towns will be banned overnight this weekend due to the impending snow storm.
In Rockport, an overnight parking ban will go into effect Saturday at midnight and will end Sunday, Jan. 19, at 6 a.m. No overnight parking is allowed on any town streets or roads during the ban. There is also no parking in the center spaces of the resident lot on Broadway.
A reminder: per town by-law, residents are required to clear sidewalks of snow in front of their homes or businesses immediately following the storm.
In Manchester, the "blue lights" signaling the ban were activated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. The parking ban will begin at 4 p.m., town officials said.
Manchester's blue lights are positioned on top of the police station, at Pleasant and School streets, at Pine and Pleasant streets, at Bridge Street and Harbor Road, and at Sweeney Park at Summer Street.
Essex has a parking ban that bars on-street parking in town from Dec. 1 to April 1. The lone exception is Pickering Street, where parking is allowed on the east side, the side of the town’s senior center.
In all towns, car owners are asked to remove parked vehicles from the roadways to allow Public Works crews to clear the snow from the streets to avoid ticketing or towing, .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.