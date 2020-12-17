Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester and Essex have snow parking bans in place to help with storm cleanup.
The storm, which started Wednesday night, is expected to bring more heavy snow, gusty winds and minor coastal flooding into Thursday afternoon.
Gloucester’s parking ban is scheduled to end Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m.
“Every year, we implement parking bans when necessary to ensure that our roadways can be properly and swiftly cleared of snow,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement. “In order for everyone to be able to use our roadways safely, we need vehicles to be removed from the streets in these situations.”
The city may ticket and, or tow at the owner’s expense any vehicles parked in the streets during parking bans.
Gloucester residents who need parking may park at their own risk in city lots, including at the schools when they are not in session. Besides at the schools, parking is available at the I-4,C-2/Harbor lot off Rogers Street, near the Gloucester House Restaurant; Main Street parking lot; the Manuel F. Lewis Street lot; Pleasant Street lot; St. Peter’s Square/Town Landing lot; Fitz Henry Lane lot off Rogers Street next to TD Bank; and the Boynton Way lot off Rogers Street in between the Pilot House lot and 18 Rogers St.
Due to possible minor coastal flooding, parking will not be available in the lower lot at Gloucester High School.
“It’s imperative the community works together to follow parking bans to ensure we’re able to effectively remove snow, and we encourage everyone to pay attention to the weather forecasts and watch out for snow emergencies as the winter season commences,” Public Works Director Mike Hale said.
Gloucester public schools and city offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Rockport’s overnight parking ban will end Friday, Dec. 18, at 6 a.m. During the ban there is no overnight parking allowed on any town streets or roads between midnight and 6 a.m. There is also no parking in the center spaces of the resident lot on Broadway.
Public Works Chief Joe Parisi said all the town’s plows will be out to remove snow from the roadways early tomorrow morning.
“We have a full stock of salt and sand ready to go,” he said. “Every storm is a little different. If it starts off with a little snow we may get into plowing sooner, maybe put some salt down on the road. You don’t know how it will be until it’s started.”
While out on the streets, Public Works crews will maintain social distancing protocols. Parisi declined to answer when asked if any of his workers have been out due to COVID-19 concerns. Rest assured, he said, the DPW is on top of the upcoming blizzard.
Manchester’s parking ban began Wednesday night, and is in place until further notice. Parking is available behind Town Hall, 10 Central St., and in the Brook Street and Norwood Avenue lots. Blue lights — similar to those in Gloucester — positioned on top of the police station, at Pleasant and School streets, at Pine and Pleasant streets, at Bridge Street and Harbor Road, and at Sweeney Park at Summer Street, are activated as a reminder to residents of any ban. The town also posts its ban notifications on its website, https://www.manchester.ma.us/
Essex already has a parking ban in place. No parking is allowed from midnight until dawn on any street, except for Pickering Street. All-night parking is allowed year-round on the “odd” numbered side of Pickering Street. Violators may receive a $50 parking citation and will be subject to towing during this or any storm.
In Gloucester, when a parking ban is declared for a snow emergency, Public Works turns on the blue lights, which shine at the top of the City Hall building on Dale Avenue, on Stacy Boulevard near the Fishermen’s Wives statue, Magnolia and Bayview fire stations and Flannagan’s Gas Station. Bans are also announced on the city’s website, gloucester-ma.gov, on the Facebook pages @cityofgloucester and @MayorSefatia, and through a Smart911 call.
Residents are encouraged to use the Smart 911 system to receive important updates not only about extreme weather and parking bans, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, missing persons alerts, traffic alerts and other time sensitive, significant community updates. To sign up for the City’s Smart 911 alerts system, click here.
Residents are encouraged to report power outages to National Grid by calling 800-465-1212.
Due to the expected inclement weather, the city has also announced that trash and recycling will not be collected on Thursday, Dec. 17. Instead, Thursday’s trash and recycling will be picked up on Friday and Friday’s scheduled pick-up has been moved to Saturday.
Also, Gloucester ordinances and Rockport by-laws requires owners to clear the sidewalks and fir hydrants in front of their home and businesses immediately after a storm.