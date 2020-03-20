When it comes to veterinary medicine during the coronavirus pandemic, many Cape Ann and North Shore veterinarians are keeping the human half of their client pairs out of the office.
They are only speaking with their human clients out in their parking lots or by phone.
“We are not letting any clients in the building except (for) life or death things, such as euthanasia,” said Dr. Donna Heaney of North Shore Veterinary Hospital in Gloucester. “We’re doing things like taking histories of the pets outside.”
New England Veterinary Clinic of Salem is also following the outdoor intake method.
“People pull up, call the office, a nurse goes out to pick (the pet) up in the parking lot,” said Dr. Julie Bergeron of New England Veterinary. “The idea behind that is to keep people who may be carrying the virus from infecting my team and other clients as well. Vet clinics are considered essential services, so we're going to try to continue working as long as humanly possible.”
Heaney says her clients have been understanding of this change, as they are trying to keep away from the virus as well. Bergeron hasn’t had the same luck.
“Nobody likes change,” she said. “There seems to be confusion as well, and with confusion some get angry. But if we continue with foot traffic in and out of the building, we could get sick and we’d be unable to take care of their pets.”
Despite these changes, North Shore Veterinary Hospital staff has been working a full caseload, although it might not last for long.
“It’s a work in progress,” said Heaney. “We’re still trying to figure out what we can and can’t do. We’re still having routine check-ups but we might be cutting back on that soon to make room for the pets that need immediate attention. We’re down a few employees as well. Next week will be slower.”
New England Veterinary Clinic has already begun cutting down its services.
“As with a lot of other clinics, we are not providing elective surgeries at this time,” said Bergeron. “We’re trying to preserve the (personal protective equipment) for human hospitals.”
Pets and the virus
The CDC states there have been no cases of animals catching coronavirus so far. Still, this doesn’t mean they aren't capable of transmitting the virus. Because of this, Bergeron said, if a pet owner is self-quarantining, he or she should consider any pets quarantined as well.
These times aren’t just stressful for humans — pets have been feeling the effects of the pandemic panic as well.
“Some are the dogs are getting stressed,” said Heaney. “They’re feeding off their people’s stress. We’ve been seeing dogs with stress diarrhea. I think (the best way to mitigate the stress is) trying to keep them in a routine. They are creatures of habit and they don’t like when their routines are interrupted.”
Not all veterinarian offices are staying open during the pandemic.
“We’re not seeing any routine cases,” said Dr. Larry Lamb of Manchester Animal Hospital. “We’re trying to figure out how it’s possible how to work with staff and keep a 10-foot distance. I feel it’s so important to maintain the safety of our coworkers and their families.”
Lamb says he’s willing to talk to clients over the phone if they have any questions. If it's urgent care they’re seeking, he says he’ll be able to connect them with vets still working nearby.
“I’ll be able to help them out on the phone as best I can,” he said. “I know Angell Animal Hospital in Boston will still be seeing urgent care.”
Indeed, MSPCA-Angell is still providing immediate medical attention to pets at its Boston and Waltham locations. Like North Shore Veterinary Hospital and New England Veterinary Clinic, however, humans are not allowed inside.
"Signage outside our front entrance provides specific phone numbers for clients to call from their mobile phones upon arrival," reads instructions on the MSPCA website. "As clients remain outside the building, our team then guides clients on next steps for an emergency, a necessary re-check, or medication/food pickup."
Back in Gloucester, Cape Ann Animal Aid of Gloucester has closed its doors for the time being as well.
“Due to concerns about coronavirus and recommendations on social distancing, we are not currently open to the public,” states the clinic’s answering machine message. “We are busy caring for the animals and working on a process for adoption via appointment … Please keep updated on happenings here by checking our website, capeannanimalaid.org, or viewing our Facebook page.”
Representatives with SeaPort Veterinary Hospital in Rockport and All Creatures Veterinary Hospital in Salem declined to comment for this story. Dr. Jeff French of Cape Ann Veterinary Hospital in Gloucester was unable to be reached at presstime.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
