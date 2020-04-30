Partisan battle erupts over House rules

BOSTON — A bitter partisan fight has erupted in the state House of Representatives over proposed rules for passing legislation during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Democrats and Republicans accusing each other of using the health crisis for political gain.
Social distancing rules and other restrictions on face-to-face interactions have put off much of the Legislature's work, even as a budget and a host of major bills looms.
House Speaker Robert DeLeo, D-Winthrop, proposed new rules for remote formal sessions that would reshape how the lower chamber passes laws during the pandemic. Those included a proposed change to the number of lawmakers required to demand a roll call vote, from 16 to at least 40.
The House's Republican minority, who number only 31, blasted the proposal as an attempt to stifle debate and shield from the public how the Democratic majority votes on controversial bills. Roll call votes require each lawmaker to disclose how they voted.
Facing backlash, DeLeo pulled back the change from a package of nearly a dozen emergency rules. That didn't satisfy the concerns of Republicans, who blocked the changes from coming up for a vote on Wednesday.
DeLeo criticized the minority party as playing politics by blocking the emergency rules as well as a bill authorizing the state to borrow money to help with the pandemic response.
"This is an unparalleled example of both recklessness and fiscal irresponsibility -- a partisan political move meant to enhance their power at the expense of the taxpayer and the safety of the public," he said in a statement.
DeLeo said the Republican resistance could "imperil the state’s cash flow, require cuts to services for vulnerable populations during a public health crisis, and harm the state’s bond rating, which will only add to the future cost of borrowing."
House Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-North Reading, fired back, calling the speaker's comments "disappointing and more importantly untruthful."
"Instead of using this crisis to work more collaboratively with all members, the focus of the emergency rules seem to be about placing more power into the hands of the speaker's office," he said.
Jones pushed back on DeLeo's claims that Republicans are "endangering" the public, pointing out that they supported the borrowing bill.
The Legislature has slogged along during the pandemic, with most lawmakers working remotely and only a handful attending informal sessions at the Statehouse.
Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, said he acknowledges the need to begin moving quickly on bills, but DeLeo's rules will stamp out debate on important issues.
"We already have had a big problem on Beacon Hill with a lack of transparency and openness, and this would make it far worse," said Mirra. "The Democratic leadership prefers to do things behind closed doors, so that they're not accountable."
The House was expected to take up the emergency rules again on Thursday, but Republicans have vowed to block them if they aren't amended.
