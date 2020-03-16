Last call, at least for the next three weeks, commenced just after 8 Monday morning at the Crow's Nest and was expected to last until midnight, when new public safety health measures kicked in to help slake the persistent advance of the novel coronavirus and its evil spawn, COVID-19.
At the late morning, about a dozen regulars sat in pockets around the venerable waterfront bar talking quietly. The volume was down on the television sets, the juke box was off and the sun streamed in through the front windows, silhouetting owner Gregg Sousa as he stood behind the bar.
Per the Sunday order of Gov. Charlie Baker, restaurants and bars throughout the Commonwealth are barred from selling on-premises food or alcohol beginning Tuesday. With that dictum, the coronavirus has accomplished what war, weather and the vagaries of a New England life failed to achieve: Close the venerable waterfront bar for the first time in 20 years.
The ban is set to run at least until April 7, but Sousa is betting the over.
"I will be very surprised if it doesn't go longer than that," Sousa said. "But what are you going to do? We'll do what we can do. There's plenty of work that needs to be done here."
Sousa said he will continue to pay his seven employees their hourly wages for the shifts they miss. But he conceded those, in most cases, will be but a fraction of what they would have earned in tips.
And what of the patrons? Most said they will socialize in private surroundings. Of course, there's always an outlier.
"I say we get a couple of cases of beer and sit right out front," said regular Tim Lally.
While ultimately darkening the bars, the spread of the virus has some local restaurants, such as Short & Main in the West End, considering whether to pivot more heavily into some of the allowed practices, particularly take-out and even delivery.
Even before Baker's order on Sunday, the popular eatery stated online that it was ramping up its to-go operation and considering instituting a delivery service to mitigate potential risk for patrons and employees alike. The delivery service appears to be a go.
"We've already added delivery service to our insurance so we're covered on that," said Amelia Monday, one of the owners.
She and the other owners were set to to meet with the restaurant staff Monday to begin charting the road forward through the next three weeks and beyond. The problem, Monday said, is the rapidly evolving fluidity of the crisis and the uncertainty of how to staff solely for take-out and delivery.
"It will be a skeleton staff, but right now it's hard to say (how large)," Monday said. "It will depend on how popular delivery to to-go orders are. Maybe two or three in the kitchen and the delivery drivers."
By 8 a.m. Monday, Nick Pratt, the manager and member of the family that has steered Pratty's through more than three decades and two generations, already was immersed in the new reality of mandated precautionary public health restrictions for bars and restaurants.
Pratt didn't even wait for Tuesday to dawn and Baker's orders to become the law of the land.
He made the decision to shut it down at end of business Sunday night. The sign "Closed . . . We miss you already" was taped to the two front entrances of the Parker Street watering hole. Inside, Pratt was preparing for a staff meeting he was in no way looking forward to having.
"For me, it was better to close today and then meet with everybody around noontime and talk about the future," Pratt said. "I feel bad for everyone involved."
He said his staff members will continue to be paid their hourly wages — even with a slight bump — for shifts missed during the mandated shutdown. He also said the Pratty's team will explore other avenues — such as using the bar's working kitchen to prepare take-out foods, possibly for delivery — to offset some of the lost revenue and keep as many people working as possible.
His primary concern is the uncertainty that defines the fast-moving health crisis, clouding for now its long-term impact on the people that work for him.
"We're going to open again. We know that," he said. "For our staff, it isn't just the loss of three weeks' pay. These people now have to go look for jobs. I run the risk of losing some very good people. But they have to do what's best for them and their lives."
The Pratt family will mark its 34th year of ownership of the bar on April 1. But the bar will be dark and empty of patrons.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com.
