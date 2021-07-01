Party to launch campaign for Magnolia Library repairs

The Magnolia Library & Community Center needs repairs and its board of directors is launching a capital campaign for the $75,000 needed with a free ice social on Friday evening.
Directors of the center, 1 Lexington Ave., are inviting the public to visit at 6:30 p.m. July 2 to get a library card, see the current renovations, learn of plans for the future, and enjoy ice cream provided by Richardson's Farm in Middleton.
The library had its humble beginnings as a library in a room at the Union Chapel 134 years ago and is now a hub for the Magnolia community.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic the doors to the library were closed to all but the American Red Cross, which has through the years used the library as a blood donation location. In 2020, 968 units of blood were collected at the Magnolia Library and Community Center, which translates to a possible 2,904 lives saved from just one location's collections, according the center's board.
The library was closed for rentals and community events during the winter, but behind the scenes many changes were in the works, the directors said. Years of work by previous board members yielded funding from a Community Preservation Act grant to redesign the bathrooms making them handicap accessible. While that work was starting, newly sworn-in board members, neighborhood volunteers, and members of Gloucester High School's National Honors Society took on the task of renovating the library room for use. New paint, furniture donated by Second Glance, and donations by community members created a space reminiscent of a true "library," the directors say. The books, which previously had been simply "shelved" are now all catalogued and available for online searching, reserving, and renewing. An entire area has been set aside as a kids section, which includes many activities, games, and craft supplies.
Now the Lexington Avenue side of the building is at a crossroads with repairs. It is hoped the capital campaign will raise the $75,000 needed to do the work.
More information is available by visiting magnolialibrary.org.