Passengers to power boat tour of harbor 

Power to the people? No, power by the people.
Gloucester Harbor will be home this summer for — at least in these parts — a new and decidedly different touring vessel when Yankee Cycle Boat— a partnership between Yankee Fleet owner Tom Orrell and John Morneau, owner of the Cape Ann Diver II boat — takes to the water.
The signature vessel — Yankee Pedal — is its own interactive experience, calling on its passengers to power the 37-foot, all-metal vessel's stern paddle wheel from 12 cycling stations.
The boat has a 90-horsepower auxiliary engine it can employ when necessary, but Orrell and Morneau believe the true allure is giving passengers a chance to set their own pace out on the water.
"There's nothing here in Gloucester like this boat," Orrell said Monday, after Yankee Pedal was returned to the water at Rose Marine and made its way down its docking site in Harbor Cove, next to Orrell's Yankee Patriot charter boat. "We think people are really going to love it."
Morneau, the owner of the Yankee Pedal, said the boat was commissioned in 2019 and primary construction was completed in March before it traveled to Rose Marine for final touches.
"Hopefully by the end of May, we'll be rolling," Morneau said.
As with the rest of society and almost any business you care to name, this is a precarious time for the charter and for-hire operations, such as Yankee Fleet, which already have been stung by area closures, catch limits and shrinking bag limits.
The COVID-19 pandemic has ripped the heart out of the early spring season and cloaked the rest of the summer season in deep shades of uncertainty.
Still, Orrell and Morneau are hoping for the best, that the lifting of restrictions and public health precautions at some point after May 6 will serve as an entree to normalcy.
Their plan, the owners said, is to run a regular schedule of 90-minute tours around Gloucester Harbor, but without individual stops as Cape Ann Harbor Tours' harbor shuttle, the Lady Jillian, provides. The cost will be $45 per person.
"We're not planning stops right now, just cruises around the harbor," Orrell said. "Hopefully, we'll do some cruises up the (Annisquam) river, too."
The vessel carries 20, so there's backup for the 12 cycling stations, and a crew of two.
It also features a sound system. Passengers will be allowed to bring their own beverages aboard and there are cup holders conveniently located at each cycling station. Hydration is, of course, a necessity.
"We think it will be great for family outings and things like bachelorette parties," Orrell said.
Orrell said he plans to spruce up his Harbor Cove dock. He also has been working with his Harbor Cove neighbor, the Minglewood Harborside restaurant, on some marketing and promotional ideas.
"Minglewood has been really gracious," Orrell said.
Once up and running, Yankee Cycle Boat expects its season to run from late spring into the fall.
"We're fully anticipating a Halloween cruise," Orrell said.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.