Pasta company plans move to Gloucester 

Pasta, pesto, and a promise to supply more jobs to the local economy is what an Italian-based manufacturing company is bringing to the table as its leadership seeks to move production to Gloucester.
The City Council is hosting a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss the tax increment financing (TIF) exemption that pasta sauce manufacturer Buona Compagnia (BC) Gourmet is seeking as it looks to move from Lynn to a 25,000 square foot space at 11 Parker St. in Gloucester.
“It is a very exciting moment for our company as we are expanding,” BC’s CEO Daniele Diotallevi told the council's Budget and Finance Committee at its meeting last week. “It is a very big step for us.”
BC Gourmet produces high quality pesto, pasta sauce, dips and fresh pasta. In 2017, the company established production in Lynn and two years later, in 2019, acquired a company in New York which allowed it to move the operation to Lynn.
The company is currently in the process of acquiring another company that is based out of Florida.
Some of their dips can be found at Trader Joes, Walmart, and Whole Foods.
“We do it pretty much as our mother and grandmother used to do it,” Diotallevi said smiling, who was Zooming in from Italy on the night of the meeting.
The manufacturing company has committed to investing $1.2 million into buildout and equipment, and will bring 25 jobs to Gloucester from Lynn, although Diotallevi said not all employees are expected to make the move. Once on Parker Street, BC Gourment plans to create eight more full-time jobs over the next five years.
As BC Gourmet plans to create new jobs in Gloucester, the city is offering it a five-year TIF, with a discount off the incremental increase in the property tax of 90% in year one, 80% in year two, 70% in year three, 60% in year four, and 50% in year five.
Because the city is aggressively pursuing the company with the TIF, Economic Development Director Sal DiStefano said the state is considering Economic Development Incentive Program tax incentives.
If the city agrees to grant the TIF, city Assessor Gary Johnston explained it would start in fiscal year 2023, with the base year of fiscal year 2022.
The tax exemption would add up to $14,167.13.
“It is good to have the space on the harbor filled again,” Councilor John McCarthy said to Diotallevi. “It's been a while that it has been vacant and it is never good to see vacant space on our harbor. I would just like to welcome you to Gloucester and look forward to trying some of your sauces.”
IF YOU GO
What: Public hearing to discuss a tax increment financing agreement between the City of Gloucester and BC Gourmet USA.
When: Tuesday, March 16, at 6 p.m.
Where: Remote meeting via Zoom. Join in at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/s/83893091224.