Pathways for Children has re-opened its doors in Gloucester with a commitment to health and safety during the pandemic.
The organization is developing its fall Head Start preschool program reopening plans, which includes the Beverly and Salem sites. The application process is now an option available online at: pw4c.org/what-we-offer/head-start.
Pathways is currently accepting applications for its Head Start program, which serves children 2.9 to 5 years of age.
“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved our application process online, making it easier and more convenient than ever,” the organization aid in a statement. “Although income is the primary basis for admission, homeless families and foster children are automatically eligible to apply. With a focus on attaining formal school readiness goals, Head Start also strives to help families achieve self-sufficiency through on-site support and service referrals.”
The program offers meals, nutrition assessment, health and developmental screenings, referrals for special education services, family support, and on-site enrichment programs. The centers also feature age-appropriate indoor and outdoor play spaces.
“My life couldn’t continue without Pathways. They have been an amazing support team, so helpful in many, many ways. Storm and I are so lucky to be part of the Pathways family,” said Aimee Noseworthy, who is caring for her toddler grandson and working full-time as a medical assistant. She turned to Pathways for childcare so she could continue working during the pandemic.
