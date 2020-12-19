A Gloucester police officer is being credited with safely evacuating a family from a burning house on Saturday morning.
Fire Chief Eric Smith credited Patrol Officer Scott Duffany for his quick actions in getting the two people home at the time out of the house at 93 Western Ave. Duffany also used a handheld fire extinguisher to partially knock down the fire in the kitchen as firefighters were arriving around 9:38 a.m.
The fire was then quickly extinguished by fire crews in a one-alarm fire response.
Deputy Fire Chief Phil Harvey said the fire was limited to one unit in the two-family house, which is occupied by extended family. The fire damaged a corner of the kitchen, mostly cabinets, in one of the units, and he estimated repairs will cost about $5,000.
He said inspectors were at the house late Saturday morning and the family will be able to stay in the residence.
The chief said that due to the quick work of police and firefighters working in concert, the damage was limited to the kitchen area, and there were no injuries.
"This is a fine example of public safety teamwork in action," Smith said. "Thanks to Officer Duffany and the quick response of our Gloucester firefighters, a family home was spared major damage today."
Rockport and Beauport EMS provided coverage to Gloucester during the incident.
Gloucester assessor's records show the house, built circa 1900, is owned by Palma Biondo and has an assessed value of $333,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it appears to have been accidentally ignited by cooking.