Gloucester's downtown beach, Pavilion Beach off Western Boulevard, has been closed to swimming until further notice.
"We had very unusual flooding (Thursday) night, we are taking precautionary measures," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken posted on Facebook.
City officials closed the beach out of an abundance of caution after Thursday's heavy rains and flash flooding surging through the stormwater system overflowed into the harbor.
The city tested the water Friday for bacteria levels on Friday morning, and is awaiting results. Testing is administered by the state Bureau of Environmental Health. The state limit for safe swimming is 35 bacterial colony-forming units per 100 milliliters of water.
The mayor said results are expected sometime Saturday as the tests take 24 hours.
Signs about the beach had been posted Friday morning but someone took them down, she said.
Updates on Pavilion status and parking at other city beaches will be posted on the Gloucester Beaches Facebook page