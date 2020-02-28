After six months of working under an expired contract, Gloucester’s teachers have a new one.
The School Committee approved the two-year contract for public school teachers this week. It would provide a 2% raise retroactive to Aug. 31, 2019; a 2.5% raise for the period of Sept. 1, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2021, when the contract would expire; and a pay increase for some teachers who don’t have master’s degrees.
“This contract settlement is in the best interest of our educators and kids,” School Committee member Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince said.
The School Committee went into a closed-door session during its Wednesday meeting to discuss and vote on the proposed contract and then came out to report the results, School Committee member Laura Wiessen explained.
“It (the proposal) was overwhelmingly approved by our members,” Gloucester Teachers Association Cynthia Carney said of the contract negotiated with the School Committee.
Depending on how long they have been serving and their education, teachers will make roughly anywhere from $48,000 to $91,000 a year under the new contract.
The approved contract contained some revisions from the proposal, including new grievance language in Article 4 that articulates that the Gloucester Teachers Association is limited to filing a grievance within 50 days of the incident.
Prior language had no time limit.
“This new language gives the School District notice sooner, rather than later, when ensuring supporting documents to the incident are readily available and the memory of the incident will be fresh in the minds of those who will discuss the grievance,” Teixeira Prince said.
Additional changes to the contract restrict employees from using personal days to extend vacations and holidays and language was cleaned up to reflect current pay.
While the approved contract means that teachers will now receive a salary increase, representative from the teachers union aren’t completely satisfied.
“We would have liked to see articles included that provided more opportunities for collaboration between management and labor management,” Carney said.
An approved contract has been anticipated for a long time since the teachers’ contracts expired Aug. 31. Gloucester teachers have been working under that expired contract since Sept. 1.
“There is not much change to the contract as each side defended their position to making change to language or adding additional language, and a decision was made to settle on what we had agreed upon after many negotiation sessions,” Teixeira Prince said.
The official contract is being drafted with revisions and all terms of the approved contract have gone into effect.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
